A Guide to Tax Software for Small Businesses

Making it through tax season is an exercise in organization, discipline, and financial planning. The good news is that there are a great deal of small business tax planning software solutions available.

We’ve narrowed down the plethora of tax season software options to highlight a few we really like.

What is Small Business Tax Planning Software?

One way to think about tax software is part how-to guide, part tax calculator, and part organizer. You enter revenue, expenses, and other financial information, and the software calculates the tax you may owe or the refund you’re due. In many cases, it also allows you to electronically file your state and federal tax returns.

Most tax preparation software for professionals and other businesses offers different service tiers, based on the type and complexity of your taxes. As you might expect, these tiers come with different prices.