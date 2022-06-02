For example, if you have a work-issued laptop or cellphone, be careful to not use them when doing work for your side business—keep the two jobs and the things relating to them separate.

Finally, will your full-time employer require you to give them a notice within a specific time period before leaving? Many companies have their employees working at-will, but you may have also agreed to give your employer a two-week or 30-day notice before you leave.

Even if you don't plan on leaving for a while, it's smart to check those details now. If you're not clear on what your employer requires, we recommend checking with a lawyer for legal counsel and advice.

3.Make sure you're protected while becoming self-employed.

One thing that you may not have thought about when it comes to how to be self-employed is preparing to protect and fund your business. When you first become self-employed, you likely won’t be making a profit right away.

It also doesn't mean that if an accident happens, you'd immediately have the support of a company like the one you're leaving behind. For example, let’s say you make a mistake while working on a project at your full-time job. Your company's liability insurance policy could back you up as an employee if a claim was made. Your team could also help to fix things.

But once you're self-employed, you're on your own. So it's important to consider how you'll stay financially protected and funded while self-employed.

Funding your new business.

Every business is different. As a writer, I just needed a computer. But if you own a landscaping company, barber shop, or you work in farming, for example, you’ll need equipment. For example, my cousin owns a successful maple syrup business in Vermont. I know he’s taken out loans for equipment—those trees don't tap themselves! Sit down and think about how owning a business will impact your finances

Looking into that impact means looking at how much you estimate each project will cost you and how much money you'll make from it. Look at your spending budget. What can you cut back on

Consider what is and isn't necessary for you to run your business. If there's something that you don't really need and can cut, consider making the sacrifice. After all, you can always reconsider using that item or service again later on in your business journey

Once you do that, map out how much money you need to get started. This may be a bit different if you're becoming self-employed by yourself versus if you have a family or any dependents.

If you do have a family, I suggest discussing this with them, because it will impact them, too. Be sure to include any rent, utilities, and other monthly expenses you have (like life insurance or a medical bill payment).

Be detailed about your financing needs and make a plan for obtaining funding if you think you'll need it. You may think you won't need funding until later, when your business has grown more. But it's a good idea to look into funding now. We suggest you consider researching what loan may be best for your business now, because the application process can take some time, depending on the type of loan.

Details of funding you plan to seek should be included in detail on your business plan. If you need a significant amount of cash, you can try

Talking to investors. If an investor buys into your idea, you can get a significant amount of money—and fast. An investor doesn't have to be with a capital firm—they could be a member of your family or even a mentor who believes in the future of your business.

The downside of this strategy is that investors offer funds in exchange for ownership of your company or with specific terms noting interest and repayment deadlines. Depending on how much money they put down, you could lose control of your business and its direction, not to mention have the added stress of interest payments.

Taking out a small business loan. A lot of small business owners go this route because it’s simpler and less complicated than dealing with investors. Some banks even have loans specifically tailored for small businesses. People go this route to keep control of their original idea. But loans come with a price, too. You’ll need to pay it back within a certain time frame—plus interest.

The route you take depends on your company, its goals, and your timeline. Either way, there’s a bit of risk, but the reward can be great. One of the benefits you currently have is the luxury of a bit of time to figure this out while you're at your 9-to-5 position.

Protecting your new business.

Speaking of risk, it would be risky to get farther down your path without doing what you can to protect your business upfront. If you can't tell already, you're about to spend a lot of time, energy, and money. And other than the latter, you likely can't get a lot of that back.

A great way to protect your business and all the work you put into it is to invest in business insurance. It may seem like too much to bother with for a new business, but getting coverage is easier before you need it.

Think about car insurance. Depending on your state, most drivers purchase car insurance when they buy or lease a car, which is typically required by law. Fingers crossed, nothing goes wrong, but chances are that if you have an accident and need repairs to the car, you'll be glad you're covered by insurance.

This same line of thinking applies to business insurance. It’s there to protect you in case a client makes an accusation and sues you for a mistake or property damage that occurs during a project. When you start the project, you can’t predict if something like that will happen, so you'll be glad you have coverage to back you up.

Different self-employed businesses need different policies, depending on what types of risks you're taking. A general liability policy can help protect you in the event of any third-party injury (e.g., if a customer or vendor gets hurt), property damage, or accidents. A professional liability policy can help protect you in case a client claims you were negligent with the work you did for them.

Each kind of coverage could help protect you if you get in legal hot water, by helping with claim coverage and legal bills. And those can add up FAST

Since each business is different, we can help you find the right self-employment insurance policy that works for you and your business. You can compare quotes from top carriers in the nation by using our free quote comparison tool. But if you'd rather talk to a human, you can call to speak to a licensed insurance agent at 844-654-7658.