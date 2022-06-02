When I came home from the hospital with a newborn, I needed help. Big time.

I was exhausted and overwhelmed. To help, my husband and I hired a cleaning professional twice a month. For us, the help was well worth the cost.

If you’re starting a cleaning business—good for you! I’ve seen how cleaning services can help new parents, newlyweds, elderly people, and busy professionals. In fact, I’ve thought about starting a cleaning service myself. You can schedule your own hours and interact with a ton of people. The best part? You’re paid pretty well too.

So what does it take to launch your own cleaning company? Grit, focus, and some equipment. To help you get started, I’ve created checklist with the equipment you’ll need to make your clients’ homes or commercial businesses shine on a regular basis.

First, what type of business are you starting? You’ll need different products for homes and commercial customers.