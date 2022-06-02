What is the Best Small Business Insurance?

Accidents happen, even to the best of us. No matter how careful we are, we can’t plan for a spate of bad luck.

But f choosing business insurance feels like information overload, we get it: You’re already busy running a small business, and sorting out different coverages may be unfamiliar territory. You might even be tempted to put off buying that first policy (and just hope your luck holds out).

Hang in there. In a few simple steps, we’ll help you prep, compare, and get business insurance – and you can do it all online!

How to Find the Best Small Business Insurance Policy

1. Prepare in advance.

As a small business owner, you know one thing for sure: Your time is valuable – and always in short supply. You can make your insurance-buying experience fast and easy by taking a few minutes now to assess your small business.

Consider all the kinds of work you do, where it’s done, and how big your business is. As you’re pulling together those details, try using the checklist below to make sure you’ve hit all the important points.

Your Work:

The general industry you’re in

The types of projects you usually do

Any seasonal duties

Any specializations or areas of expertise

Any plans to expand or change your business in the next year

Size:

Number of locations

Annual revenue

Inventory

All cars or trucks you use for work

Location:

Mailing address

Physical address

Any storage space you own or rent

On-site work you do, such as clients’ homes or offices

Home-based business activities

Equipment:

Computers

Office equipment

Furniture

Tools

Machinery

Display fixtures or racks

Trailers

Signs or marquees

Helpers:

Part-time or seasonal workers

Full-time employees

Contractors

Subcontractors

Family members who work with you

Having these details at your fingertips helps ensure you get the most accurate quotes and appropriate coverage for your small business. It also will help you feeling more confident and reassured that you have the right policies when the time comes to file a claim.

2. Assess your risk.

Using the list above, go through and think what risks are associated with each item. For example, if you have valuable tools, there's a risk they could be stolen; if you have employees, there's a chance one of them could get sick or injured.

Go through each item and record as many possible risks as you can think of. It's important to consider what risks you may face so that you're prepared to understand what type of business insurance coverage you'll need.

3. Learn about different coverage types.

Now that you know what risks you face in your business, it's time to consider what sort of business insurance policy may fit your needs. To do that, you need to learn about policies that you can consider.

There are three coverage types you may want to begin with: general liability insurance, professional liability insurance, and workers compensation insurance.

General Liability Insurance

General liability insurance is coverage that protects you in the case of bodily injury, third party accidents, or property damage. If a customer becomes hurt due to the work you do, or their property gets damaged, you could be held responsible for paying for the damage or medical bills.

With this type of coverage, your policy could help to cover those costs, as well as associated legal costs.

Professional Liability Insurance

Professional liability insurance is coverage that protects you from claims of negligence and is typically useful for professionals whose services involve advising customers. If a customer sues you and claims that they lose money as a result of working with you, then you could be responsible for those claims.

This type of coverage could help to cover the cost of the assumed damages and legal costs.

Workers' Comp Insurance for Small Business

Workers' compensation insurance is insurance that helps to cover employees if they get hurt or sick while on the job. Each state has different definitions of employees and what types of work belongs under that label, so if you have any of the helpers indicated above, you may want to consider looking into this coverage.

Even if you're self-employed, you may find it necessary to get sole proprietorship workers' compensation insurance. Think of this policy like a traditional workers' comp product, except it's designed just for you - not any employees. That means if you get hurt, sick, or injured during the course of your work, your sole pro workers' comp policy can cover your medical bills and wages, as well as any rehabilitation costs.

Business Owner��’s Policy Insurance

A business owner's policy typically combines different coverages, such as property and liability insurance, into a single policy. And it can deliver some great benefits for business owners with a lot on their plates.

Depending on your specific business, you also can add optional coverages to your BOP insurance to make it an even better fit. For example:

Cyber insurance

Employee theft coverage

Spoiled merchandise (perishable goods) coverage

Forgery coverage

Equipment breakdown coverage

Other policies to consider:

Cyber Liability Insurance

Provides coverage against claims associated with stolen customer data, cyberattacks, breaches, and fraud.

Business Personal Property Insurance

Covers the cost of replacing or repairing equipment, furniture, fixtures, and inventory that you own, use, or rent inside your workspace.

A solution to financially protect the tools and equipment you use while in transport or on a job site.