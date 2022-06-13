First, set a price for lawn mowing services.

Wondering how much lawn care costs, including mowing? Short answer, it depends. Here are a few factors that can influence what you charge:

Your experience: Seasoned lawn care professionals can charge more for their services. But when you’re building your customer base, you may need to start with a lower price point. Then, once you get a few customers under your belt, you can raise them incrementally.

The location of your business: There’s an amount that people in your area are willing to pay for lawn care services. Do some research to find out that amount. Higher-end neighborhoods and businesses will often pay more. Meanwhile, lower-income neighborhoods usually want lower prices—or they might not need your services at all. Call a few lawn care companies in your area. Ask their prices. Then use those numbers as a starting point on how to price your lawn care services.

If you work with businesses or residents: Most commercial businesses who value quality are willing to pay top dollar. Homeowners, on the other hand, may be more budget conscious. Caveat—all of this depends on your area, of course. Poke around. Do some research. Find out which clients are willing to pay more in your area.

The size of the property: This is a no-brainer. Larger lawns require more work, so you should earn more. You can try pricing a lawn care job by square footage or by how long it takes you to get the work done. Try a few practice jobs first. Bring a timer with you and see how long it takes. For example, if it takes you 3 hours to mow a large property, you’ll want to make sure you’re compensated for that time.

If you carry business insurance: Carrying lawn care insurance makes your business stand out. It protects your equipment and employees in case of an accident, injury, or loss. And, it demonstrates a level of professionalism to your clients. If you carry insurance, you can charge a little more. As a lawn care professional, you’ll want to get: