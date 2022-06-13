Step 3: Define your business's format and style.

As a consultant, you have the freedom to choose how you work with clients. Here are some formats I’ve seen consultants use:

Going onsite to work. Sometimes, to create the best business recommendation, you need to go onsite to ask questions and observe. If this is the case, try proposing regular, ongoing meetings or one, longer visit. Do what works for you and also meets your client’s needs.

Offering one-on-one consulting. Perhaps a CEO or department head needs guidance. Often, consultants offer their services in a one-on-one format. This allows them to ask questions and get support as they execute work.

Starting a group coaching service. Other consultants offer group coaching to teams and departments. Maybe you have experience working in human resources. If so, you can offer guidance to small business owners on hiring employees, offering benefits, and following state guidelines.

Selling an online program. If you create a successful online program, depending on your business and services, sometimes you may be able to sit back and watch passive income roll in. That said, the market for online training is more crowded than ever before. If you’re just starting out, you may have more success offering online training as a buy-up to existing clients.

Step 4: Write a business plan.

Success doesn’t typically just happen. To make it as a freelance business consultant, you need to create and follow a business plan. After all, isn’t that what you advise your clients to do?

Get out pen and paper, and put some thought into answering the following questions:

Who are my target customers? What are their industries?

What is their primary market need?

How will I charge for my services?

Who are my competitors, and what are their strengths and weaknesses?

What is my unique selling point?

How will I market myself? Will I rely on social media, a website, Google Adwords, networking events, and/or something else?

Hashing out these details ahead of time will help you reign in your focus and target the right customers successfully.

Step 5: Get administrative details in order.

This doesn’t have to be the last step. In fact, organizing administrative duties at the get-go is a good idea. As a small business owner, you want to be as organized as possible, especially when it comes to finances and process.

As a freelance writer, I admit I’ve struggled in this area, and unfortunately, I’ve paid the price. In the past, when I was disorganized, I spent time searching for receipts and missed key deductions.

Wondering how to get organized at the start of your business? Here are some tips I’ve found to be helpful:

Invest in invoicing software. It can help you track your expenses, income, and time spent on a job. Try out Freshbooks or Quickbooks—they can work well for consultants. Want to learn more about invoicing software? Check out Simply Business’s guide here.

Dedicate time for answering email. These days, email can be a full-time job. It helps to set aside time each day to keep up with communication, especially to clients. If you go too long without responding, you might risk losing business.

Enlist help from project management software. I’ve used Asana and Trello, two free or low-cost software project management programs. They help me keep track of deadlines, which is especially helpful when I’m juggling multiple clients.

Pull in an expert when needed. Sometimes, it’s more efficient to outsource work. You may even hire someone to do all of your bookkeeping. It really depends on your skill level, the amount of time you have, and your budget.

If you put time and effort into following each of these steps, you should be well on your way to starting to grow your business. Still waiting for your first gig as a freelance business consultant? Try revisiting your business plan. Ask yourself what’s working and what isn’t. Chances are, your target customer, pricing model, or marketing plan may be off.

Remember, starting a business is a process and can take time and dedication. If you keep at it, learn from your mistakes, and pivot when needed, you can be successful.