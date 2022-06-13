How to Get Overdue Invoices Paid: Your Step-By-Step Guide

1. Make absolutely sure the invoice is overdue.

I’ll make this one short-and-sweet, because I know in my experience, I’ve never forgotten an overdue invoice. But it’s worth going through your accounts to make sure that the bill hasn’t been paid.

This step is especially important if you're getting paid by direct deposit, Paypal, or Venmo, as these payments can sneak through to your bank account without you even being aware of them.

Double-check the invoice by going through your records and business bank accounts to verify that the bill is 100% still unpaid. If you end up finding out that you did get the money, awesome!

But if you confirm that your customer hasn’t paid, move on to the next step.

2. Try out the “speak softly” approach.

Sometimes customers have a hard time paying invoices because they just don’t have the money, but they’re too ashamed to admit it. I ran into this situation before with a customer who was three weeks paying me on an overdue invoice and wasn’t responding to the reminder emails I had sent out.

Instead of letting her know how angry I was - which was very tempting, believe me! - I decided to take the “speak softly” approach. In my email, I let her know that if she was having any problems paying my invoice, that she should reach out to me and I would work on an installment plan with her.

What’s more, I didn’t make her feel bad or guilty for missing the invoice due date.

A lot of stuff can happen to your customers. Maybe they get sick, or they suddenly find themselves dealing with a personal problem that derailed their ability to promptly pay you. As a small business owner, you can make a lot more headway in these situations if you show a little empathy and make accommodations for your clients when possible.

After all, it isn’t just great customer service; it’s human kindness.

3. Send a final letter or email about the debt.

At this point, you’ve probably already called, emailed, and/or mailed reminders to your customer about the invoice. That leaves you with one conclusion: your customer is either ignoring you or traveled to a magical land where phones and the internet don’t exist.

That’s why the very first thing you need to do is communicate about the overdue invoice in writing, whether by letter or email (or both).

It’s important to get this final piece of communication in writing because then you have something to point back to in case you need to take your customer to small claims court over the overdue invoice.

Speaking in person or over the phone with customers may feel more efficient, but it gets a lot tougher to prove your case if there’s no evidence of what was said during that convo.

Don’t be aggressive or emotional in your final communication; instead, be as straightforward and neutral as possible.

Here’s an example of what I used to send when I had a hard time getting a client to pay me:

* * * * *

“Date: XXX

Dear CUSTOMER NAME:

I’m writing/emailing to inform you that you have not yet paid your invoice for PROJECT NAME, which was due on PAYMENT DUE DATE. I have made numerous attempts to contact you in order to help you address this invoice, with my last contact taking place on DATE.

If you do not pay this late invoice (attached) by DATE, I will be advancing this matter to my attorney so as to collect on this debt.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

BUSINESS OWNER’S NAME”

* * * * *

You can use something similar to send to your own clients, but whatever you do end up sending, make sure it spells out clear expectations for the next steps that will occur if a client doesn’t pay.

You’d be surprised at how quickly clients respond to a notice that contain the words “attorney” or “debt collections”.