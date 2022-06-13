Why Do You Need a Delaware Contractor License?

The short answer is, getting a contractor’s license shows that Delaware has vetted and approved your business to work with customers within the state. Without this approval, you could end up getting some serious fines, since it’s illegal for unlicensed contractors to work on construction projects.

But let’s go a little bit deeper, because that’s not the only reason why you should get licensed.

Let’s say you’re looking to hire someone to help you out with your contracting business. You have one of two methods for hiring this subcontractor:

Hire at random without looking into their credentials or work history; or

Perform a background check, get reviews from any past customers, and have an interview.

It doesn’t take long to figure out that the second option is the best way to hire a good subcontractor. By examining a person’s credentials, you can get a pretty accurate idea as to the kind of work they’ll bring to your business.

Think of your Delaware contractor’s license as the credentials your customer needs to feel good about working with you. Your license shows that you’re committed to doing things the right way; it also demonstrates that you understand your legal obligations as a contractor. Without it, your customer might be legally liable should any accidents or damages happen while you’re on the job.

Okay, so you know you need a contractor’s license. But what’s the process for getting one in Delaware?

Here’s How to Get a Delaware Contractor's License

Getting your Delaware contractor license is surprisingly simple, especially when compared to other states. If you’re

Before we dive into the specific steps for getting your Delaware contractor’s license, let’s take a second to understand how the state defines a contractor. Let’s grab a direct definition from Delaware’s Division of Revenue:

“‘Contractor’ includes every person engaged in the business of [f]urnishing labor or both labor and materials in connection with all or any part of construction, alteration, repairing, dismantling or demolition of buildings, roads, bridges, [etc]; a person is a contractor regardless of whether the person is a general contractor or subcontractor, or whether the person is a resident or a nonresident…”

In other words, if you have anything to do with any kind of residential or commercial construction, you should probably consider yourself a contractor!

If you need this kind of license, then the first step is to identify how your residence affects the kind of license you need to apply for. On one hand, if you live within the state of Delaware, it’s pretty simple - you apply for a resident contractor license.

If, on the other hand, you’re located outside of Delaware but you’re still getting a lot of projects here, you’ll want to apply for a non-resident contractor license.

Here’s how to do just that:

Resident Contractor: If you already live in the state of Delaware, prepare yourself for a pretty straightforward process. Resident contractors only need to fill out this resident contractor application and the $75 business license fee.

Keep in mind that this license fee is prorated based on the month you apply. For example, if you’re applying for your business license in January, you’ll need to pay the full $75. If you’re applying in any other month, you’ll pay less, depending on the month itself.

Here’s a quick chart that can help you determine how much it’ll cost to get your Delaware business license: