Starting a business is an exciting experience. You're taking what you know and figuring out a way to use your expertise to earn a living.

But with all the excitement comes the necessary administrative tasks. Making sure all your paperwork is in order is a good way to avoid confusion and complications down the road.

One piece of admin work to get settled is deciding the type of business entity you want for your business.

There are a lot of benefits to starting a Limited Liability Company, also known as an LLC, but one that stands out to business owners is that it helps to separate your personal assets from business assets. Knowing how to start an LLC involves a lot of items to check off a list.

Fortunately, we’re here to help. We'll go over a step-by-step process on how to start an LLC, get LLC insurance, and make sure your business is set up for success.

Ready? Let's go!

The Benefits of Starting Your LLC

There are many benefits of having an LLC. One benefit is in the protection it gives your business name. As a business owner, we put a lot of work into what we do, and our business name represents that.

While it won’t provide complete protection, creating an LLC helps to prevent your business's name from being used by another company, as most states won’t allow a company to use a name that’s already registered by another company or corporation. For even more protection, look into registering your name as a trademark.

Another benefit to starting an LLC is that it may protect your personal accounts at tax season. As the business owner of an LLC, you likely would have more personal liability protection, in the event you get involved in a legal matter.

We'll discuss getting LLC insurance later on, so keep an eye out, because it's an important step.

Beyond how starting an LLC helps your internal business operations, it also can be a big draw for customers. Those three letters at the end of your business name can help to show customers you're serious about your business.

While it may not seem like much now, the extra steps you take to formalize your business can help you build authority and trust with potential customers, so taking those steps are worth the time and effort you put into it.

Finally, when you start an LLC, you're able to include as many members in your business as you'd like. Unlike other business entity types, an LLC leaves room for growth in the future if you decide to bring on a business partner.

It may not be something you're interested in right now, but being able to grow is a huge benefit that you and your business deserve.

How to Create an LLC in 10 Steps

1. Choose a name for your LLC.

When you start doing business, you may already have a name in mind, or maybe you're using your own name.

To start the process of creating an LLC, you'll need to choose a name unique to your business. And creating a unique business name is part of the fun! But if another business in your state has that name, then it's likely you won’t be able to use it for your business and its branding.

Many states have databases associated with their Secretary of State, where you can search business names to see if any others already have the name you want for your business.

While searching for registered business names, you also can search the database for DBAs, or “doing-business-as” names, which we'll discuss in the next section.

2. Reserve a name for your LLC.

Since the paperwork may take a while to complete when you start an LLC, some states give business owners the option of reserving an LLC name. This way, when the paperwork is filed with the state, the name will still be available and not taken by another business owner.

You may not think you need to reserve your business name, assuming it's unique and that no other business would think of it. But consider this: a competitor gets word that you're looking into how to create an LLC and decides to register a few business names they think you may have interest in.

In that case, you could miss out on getting the name you believe truly aligns with how you want people to think of your business. It's not worth the risk.

3. Name a registered agent for your LLC.

Say you are traveling, sick and out-of-office, or absent from work for another reason. If your business is sued or served any type of legal documentation, there needs to be someone there who can accept it in your absence.

And yes, we are living in the age of internet and email, but there are instances when someone needs to sign for certified mail delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

That's the purpose of having a registered agent, or statutory agent, for your business.

A registered agent is a person who agrees to receive communications on your and your business’s behalf if you are unavailable or can’t be reached.

When deciding on whom to name the registered agent of your LLC, you may choose a business partner, friend, lawyer, or anyone else you trust with legal information. The most important thing about your choice of an agent is that you trust them with crucial information that could impact your business.

4. Prepare an operating agreement for your LLC.

The next step on how to create an LLC is to prepare an operating agreement for your business. Much like it sounds, this agreement lays out the terms of how you plan to run your business.

An operating agreement is an official contract, binding LLC members to its terms. This step may be optional, depending on where your business is located, as not all states require LLCs to have operating agreements.

That being said, this is a formal contract, so we strongly suggest you work with a licensed attorney in preparing this agreement.

The types of terms detailed in an operating agreement generally include:

Members’ rights and responsibilities in the LLC

Members’ percentage interests in the LLC

How profits and losses will be distributed

And more

While a business plan isn't a binding agreement like an operating agreement, including terms from your operating agreement within your business plan is a choice you may consider.

Don't have a business plan? Here's why you may want one. We have a FREE business plan template for you, so keep your eyes out for the end of this article!

5. File your LLC paperwork with the state.

OK, up to this point, you've collected a fair amount of paperwork. The next step: file it with the state.