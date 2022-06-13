While the state of Indiana doesn’t have a general business license, some counties require you to have an Indiana business license. Regardless of your business entity type, after registering your business, we suggest following up with your local county to see if you need a business license or permits.

Here are relevant pages for the larger cities in Indiana:

Before applying with a specific city or county, be prepared by having all relevant information on hand if needed, such as: your EIN, business name and address, driver's license number, Certificate of Insurance (COI), etc.

If your business is registered as an LLC or Corporation, you'll need to apply via the INBiz website here.

Keep in mind that each city or county may require you to have a business license, depending on your profession or trade. They also may require you to have a professional license, which is a different license altogether. You can look into registering for a professional license with Indiana’s Professional Licensing Agency (PLA) here.

If your business sells goods/products, you'll need an Indiana Retail Merchant Certificate in order to purchase goods at wholesale prices and to collect sales tax on what you sell. This can be accessed at INbiz.com and typically costs $25; it remains valid as long as you own the business and your Federal Identification Number stays the same.

4. Pay for your license and wait for processing.

Most cities/counties will have different prices for Indiana business licenses, depending on your trade or profession. Make sure you know the cost beforehand (we'll get to that in the next section).

Once your application is complete, you'll wait for it to be processed. The wait time varies, depending on your city or county, but we suggest being prepared to wait at least two weeks.

How Do I Get an LLC in Indiana?

To form an LLC in Indiana, you’ll need to file the Articles of Organization with the Indiana Secretary of State Business Services Division. It’s a legal document that officially creates your Indiana Limited Liability Company. It costs $95 if you file online and $100 if you file by mail. The process is fairly straightforward. Just follow the steps here.

Or, if you first want to learn more about the benefits of an LLC, we have them all neatly wrapped and arranged for you here.

How Much Does a Business License in Indiana Cost?

As a business owner, it feels like random charges can pile on at random times. When it comes to getting a business license, though, remember that this is an investment worth making.

The fees for your Indiana business license will vary, depending on where you're applying and what your profession is.

Fees can start as low as $5 and go up from there — it varies, depending on your trade or profession, but the license fee is an annual cost. If your trade requires a higher license fee, be sure to build in the cost to your cash flow leading up to renewal. Additionally, these prices may change so it’s best to independently assess the fee requirements for your business periodically.

Make sure to note the date your license was registered and whether or not you'll need to renew the following year.

What You Need to Know About Business Insurance

Depending on what your trade or profession is, you may be required to have Indiana business insurance in order to get your business license. For example, if you're a contractor in Indiana, you may be required to have general liability coverage, as well as a workers compensation policy (if you have employees) in order to get your license.

If you don't need business insurance in order to apply for a state of Indiana business license in your city/county, there are still many benefits of investing in a policy.

Here’s how a solid business insurance policy can help you:

Protect your business from lawsuits related to third-party accidents, property damage, personal injury, and more

Secure a sense of trust with potential customers

Satisfy landlords and vendors of your business's legitimacy

Present as a potential candidate for grants, loans, or other financing options

If you're unsure if you would benefit from general liability insurance or professional liability insurance, you can use our free quote comparison tool to see what coverage options may look like for you. It’s free to compare policy options from the nation's top insurers to determine which policy could work best for you.