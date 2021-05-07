How to Start an LLC: What Are the Benefits of an LLC?

Maximizing profits. Minimizing risk. Four words that often sum up the most important concerns for anyone who owns a business.

Starting your business as an LLC (limited liability company) offers advantages in terms of profits and risk protection. What is an LLC, and what are the benefits? We have the answers neatly wrapped and arranged for you below.

Six Benefits of Creating an LLC

1. Limited personal liability.

Much like an incorporated business, an LLC can protect your personal assets, such as your house, car, cash, and investments. In general, only your business assets can be touched in debt collection or legal claims against your business. In most states, and under most circumstances, your personal assets are shielded.

That protection extends to situations where an employee, business partner, or the business itself is sued for negligence.

Along with shielding your personal assets, there are other benefits of being an LLC. It can protect control of the business resulting from a lawsuit. For example, let’s say you and a partner own an LLC together. Your partner loses a personal lawsuit that has nothing to do with the LLC.

The winner of the lawsuit can seek to receive your partner’s share of the profit distributions from the LLC. However, unlike with an incorporated business, the winner cannot gain any control over the management or operation of the LLC, which helps protect your interest in the business.

Protecting your LLC with business insurance.

How you structure your business is just one way to protect yourself financially. While the benefits of having an LLC include shielding your personal assets, you could still find yourself on the hook for accidents or negligence by you, your employees, or the LLC.

However, startup business insurance can protect your LLC from a variety of risks.

For example, a licensed and insured plumber is doing light repairs to the pipes in a customer’s remodeled bathroom. Unfortunately, he doesn’t secure the caps as tightly as he should have, which causes considerable water damage in the new bathroom.

The plumber’s general liability insurance policy could cover the $7,500 cost of repairing the water damage. The only out-of-pocket expense the plumber likely has is the insurance policy deductible.

Without this protection, the plumber would have had to pay the entire $7,500 out of pocket, plus any legal fees if the customer were to sue for additional damages.

Sometimes, something can go wrong with the advice you give or service you provide. Say you’re a tax accountant and you inadvertently place the decimal point incorrectly on a Form W-2. A while later, the client gets audited by the IRS and sues for your error and the additional IRS fees. Professional liability insurance can protect you and cover some, if not all, of your legal fees.

We can help you understand what type of coverage you may need, which we’ll find for you from top insurance carriers. Simple. It’s even in our name — Simply Business.