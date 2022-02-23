Workers Comp Insurance for LLCs and Sole Proprietorships: Important Info You Need Now

Workers Compensation Insurance: How to Know if You Need it for Your LLC

As the owner of an LLC, you may be required by law to carry workers compensation insurance once you hire your first employee.

There are different state laws for workers compensation insurance, so you need to know your state’s rules, regulations, and requirements. If your LLC operates in more than one state, you will need to comply with each state's particular laws.

One piece of advice: You should consider workers comp for your LLC even if you haven’t reached your state’s requirements.

For example, your LLC may employ two employees in a state that doesn’t require workers comp for companies with fewer than three employees. So you may put off getting coverage, and that could be a big mistake.

It takes only one employee to have an incident, which happens all the time. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has estimated that there were 2.7 million employee workplace injuries and illnesses in 2020 alone.

If one of your two employees has an accident, that could result in medical expenses or legal fees high enough to put your business at risk.

The bottom line: If your company has one or more employees, you should consider investing in workers compensation insurance to protect your business.

What happens if you don’t get workers comp for your LLC?

If your business requires workers comp insurance and doesn’t carry it, you could get hit with an expensive noncompliance fee — or in some states face jail time!

It’s not just only about doing the right thing legally. Having workers comp coverage shows you care about your business and the people who help keep it running every day.