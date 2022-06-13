Do I Need a Michigan Business License to Start a Business in Michigan?

The state doesn't offer a general business license or business permit.

Instead, you still may be required to license your business, depending on:

Where you do business

Your industry and trade

Many trades may require that in addition to your Michigan business license, you also register for a professional license (e.g., a Michigan contractor's license.

Regardless of whether or not you need a business license, it still can come in handy when building a foundation for a successful business in Michigan. Securing your license can help you:

Show your customers you're serious about your business (and the work they hire you for)

Apply for any type of small business loans or financing

Support your decision to open another location

Meet obligations held by landlords for renting property

And more

Now that you know how beneficial it will be to get your business license, we'll walk you through the basic steps of how to to do it.

How to Get a Business License in Michigan

1. Register for an Employee Identification Number (EIN).

Most business entities (i.e., LLC, corporation, partnership) need to apply for an employment identification number (EIN) with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you're planning to file taxes as a sole proprietor, then you may use your Social Security number instead.

2. Check with your local County Clerk's office.

As we said earlier, although there's no general license to do business in Michigan, the rules differ, depending on where you run your business. Each city's county clerk office will determine what types of permits you'll need and the process for your individual company (and its trade) to register for a business license.

Here are some examples of cities with their requirements:

Detroit

Head to Detroit's business license center to determine if you'll need a zoning permit. After that, you can apply for a business license specific to your trade or profession.

Grand Rapids

Only certain businesses are required to get licenses in the City of Grand Rapids, such as food trucks, business owners who work out of their home, street vendors, dance halls, and more.

Go to Grand Rapids' business licensing page to find the requirements for your specific business. If you're unsure, you can call the city clerk's office at 616-456-3016.

Lansing

Depending on your industry, you may need to go here and apply for a business license to operate in Lansing. For example, if you're a health club owner, auctioneer, street vendor, massage therapist, etc., you'll need to apply for a business license.

Sterling Heights

No matter what sort of small business you plan to run, go to the City of Sterling Heights' Business and Licensing page to apply for a business license. All businesses are required to register for a license if they operate in Sterling Heights. Any questions, including those about home business operations, can be answered by calling the city offices at 586-446-2489.

Warren

Depending on your profession, you will be required to get a business license in Warren. You can check if your profession is listed as one of the required industries on their business licensing page here.

3. Apply for your Michigan business license via phone or mail.

How to apply will be dictated by your local municipality. Most of the cities mentioned above will specify whether to apply by mail or online via their linked pages.

Some cities may give only the option of mailing your application and paying by check or money order; other cities allow you to pay online, but you will be charged a processing fee for the license you need.

4. Take note of how long your Michigan business license will be valid.

Depending on which city you do business in, you may be required to apply and register for a business license every year. However, some cities require only a one-time application and/or fee.

Be sure to read carefully, and if you are in one of the cities that requires a renewal each year, be sure to mark your calendar, giving yourself enough time to renew your license the following year.

How Much Does a Small Business License in Michigan cost?

How much your license costs you will depend on:

Where you live

What you do

Each city has a different requirement for the cost of your business license, should you need one, and the rules differ by city.

For example, in Detroit, each profession has a different fee for a business license. In Grand Rapids, each profession not only requires a different business license fee, but also a different renewal fee. However, as of the publication date of this post, Sterling Heights requires only a one-time fee of $50 for a business license.

Each city also has different benchmarks for when your business license expires. For example, in one city, licenses could require renewal after April 30, whereas others may require renewal after June 30.

Attention to detail is key here! We suggest keeping documentation of what information you'll need and where to find it if you need to refer back.

Business Insurance: What You Need to Know

Some cities, like Grand Rapids or Sterling Heights, require you to present proof of business insurance (which you can do by presenting a certificate of insurance when applying for your license, depending on your profession.

For example, if you're operating a food truck in Grand Rapids, you'll need to present proof of general liability insurance; if you own a massage establishment in Sterling Heights, you'll need to provide professional liability insurance.

Even if your local county clerk doesn’t require proof of insurance, we still suggest getting business insurance for your company. Getting coverage could help you:

Establish trust with potential customers

Fulfill requirements from landlords or vendors

Protect you against cases involving third-party damages, property damages, and injury

Instill trust in your customers that you take your business's and their security seriously

And more

Don't worry — it doesn't take too long to get your business insured. You can use our free quote comparison tool to determine how much your business insurance policy may cost — we'll show you options from the best providers who offer affordable coverage.