You see them at concerts and festivals. They often line the streets in busy sections of cities and towns. They’re at the entrances to many parks and the exits of many sporting events. You may even see them as part of a wedding reception.

If you haven’t guessed by now, they’re food trucks. And these culinary cruisers are growing in popularity and numbers. According to the research organization, IBISworld, there are 32,287 food trucks on U.S. streets as of 2021. That’s up more than 12% from 2020.

With offerings as exotic as Venezuelan cornmeal cakes and roti parathas to welcomed favorites like mac and cheese, pizza, and sandwiches, food trucks are a popular choice for people looking for good and interesting cuisine at a decent price.

And if you’ve ever thought you could draw crowds with, say, your version of khao man gai, read on and we’ll tell you how to start a food truck business of your own.

How Much Is a Food Truck?

While that house-cured bacon and Gouda special from a gourmet grilled cheese sandwich truck may have come at a reasonable price, the truck you likely bought it from cost a good deal more.

The cost of a food truck is much like the cost of a car. A lot depends on what it comes with. A good estimate is anywhere between $50,000 and $175,000 to get a truck and outfit it with equipment.

While it is possible to find a lower-priced truck, it’s a good idea to remember that your food truck needs to function both as a kitchen and a vehicle. Top-notch cooking gear is of little use if your truck is spending too much time in the repair shop. Plus, it may be easier to replace a cooling unit or stove than the truck itself, so vehicle reliability should be at the top of your checklist.

Once you secure your truck, you’ll need to keep your checkbook open for a few other expenses.

1. Gas it up.

Some vehicles are built for speed. Some are built for fuel economy. A food truck is built for neither of those. On average, expect to get 10 miles to the gallon and for your truck to have about a 20-gallon tank.

Keep in mind that your fuel consumption may not only be for transportation. If your truck uses a generator to power some or all of the food equipment, you could be burning another 0.5 to 1.5 gallons each hour when you’re parked and serving food.

Some food trucks run on diesel fuel, which is more efficient to use than gasoline, but it’s often more expensive. Diesel engines also tend to be noisier, and the exhaust can have a more noticeably unpleasant odor.

2. Wrap it up.

The food you create may be what makes you famous, but the look of your truck is what people will notice first. Painting or a vinyl wrap helps make your truck not only a food vehicle, but a marketing vehicle as well.

We’ll cover naming and marketing later in this article, but know that your truck is where most of that will come to life. Estimates for a full food truck wrap can fall into the $2,500 to $5,000 range.

3. Get it outfitted.

Whether your truck is new, used, or leased, it will need to have the right cooking equipment. The right equipment will often depend on what type of food you’re offering.

If your menu features a lot of salads, vegetables, and fruits, having a good amount of cold storage could be more important than other equipment. If you’re doing a lot of food preparation in your truck, think about how much counter space and sink access you might need.

Once you have a good sense of what you need, you’ll know what to look for if you’re shopping for a used truck or if you’re leasing one. If you’re looking to buy a new truck, you’ll have the added benefit of being able to choose the type and model of each piece of equipment and where to install it for the best use of the workspace.

4. Make it street legal.

To bring your delicious creations to your adoring public, you and your food truck need to be able to travel. That means a valid driver’s license for you and proof of vehicle registration. Depending on your location and the weight of your truck, you may need a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and commercial license plates.

You should check with your DMV and local city/county for the requirements in your area.

5. Keep it on the road.

Keeping your truck running is literally keeping your business running. Make sure you budget for routine maintenance, such as oil changes and tires. It’s also a good idea to plan for unexpected repairs, like you would do with your own car.

A good maintenance budget is about $1,000 per year. If you’re handy and can do some of the upkeep yourself, you can likely save some cash here.

6. Buy vs. lease.

Getting and equipping your food truck will likely be your biggest cost when it comes to how to start a food truck business. The good news is that you have some options for acquiring one.

Buy new — This is likely the most expensive option, at least up front. However, with a new truck, there’s less worry about it breaking down and your being surprised with costly repairs and downtime. A new truck should also come with a warranty, so if something breaks, you may not have to pay to repair it during the time period of the warranty.

This increased reliability also can extend to the equipment if it’s new. And if you choose to go the custom food truck route, you can get exactly what you need and set up everything just the way you want it.

Depending on your budget, and if you’re new to the food truck business, you may want to wait on buying new and starting with a less costly option.

Buy used — Much like buying a car, choosing a used vehicle can save you money. Plus, it will likely come with all the equipment installed, so you can see how the layout will work for you.

At the same time, you need to be aware that you could also be buying someone else’s problems. It’s a good idea to check the truck’s maintenance record and have it looked at by a mechanic before you buy.

Lease or rent — If you’re just starting out in the food truck business, you may want to consider leasing or renting. Not only is it a smaller cash outlay when you start, it’s a good way to see if your concept and cuisine will be a hit before you invest a lot of money.

It’s a good idea to have a plan for what to do when your lease ends. If your business is booming, you don’t want to suddenly find yourself without a truck when your lease expires. You may want to set up a lease extension or a lease-to-buy arrangement if you choose this option.

Would you like a side order of cash with that?