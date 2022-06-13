As a proud seller on Amazon store’s, it’s likely safe to say you’ve done your homework to make sure you’re up to speed with all of Amazon’s requirements for having business insurance.

Whether you’re just learning about these requirements now or you’re ready to get an insurance policy, this article will walk you through everything you need to know about getting insured, including:

Best of all, we’ll give you the info you need in a way that’s easy to understand. Because we know you have better things to do than deal with confusing insurance lingo.

Let’s get to it!

Why Do I Need General Liability Insurance to Sell on Amazon?

If you’re a Professional Seller on Amazon who makes more than $10,000 in sales per month, Amazon is now requiring you to carry general liability insurance (also referred to as commercial general liability insurance).

Let’s break down what exactly it is and why Amazon is requiring some online store owners to have it.

A general liability insurance policy typically covers incidents such as:

Third-party accidents

Property damage

Product liability

Advertising injury

And more

If you perked up when you read “product liability,” you’ve hit the main reason as to why Amazon wants Pro sellers to carry commercial general liability insurance.

Here’s some context: In the past, Amazon’s Terms of Service stated that online store owners had to have general liability insurance if they had over $10,000 in sales over three consecutive months.

That all changed on Sept 10th, as Amazon will now require store owners to submit proof of insurance coverage after hitting $10,000 in sales in one month. In line with its previous requirement, sellers need to list Amazon as an Additional Insured on a Certificate of Insurance (we’ll cover what this means in a bit).

This requirement means Amazon will not be held liable for faulty products sold by an online retailer — rather, that product liability will fall directly on the online retailer.

So what is product liability? Simple: product liability means holding the product manufacturer or seller responsible for any faulty product that’s sold to a customer.

For example, let’s say you make running clothes that have funny expressions and original designs on them. One of your shirts was made with a dye that made a customer break out in a rash; however, you didn’t list that warning or the dyes used on the shirt’s tag.

As a result, your customer may sue you, which is when the product liability component of your general liability insurance policy could come into play. Your policy may cover the costs of the claim, as well as attorney’s fees if you have to defend yourself in court (up to your policy limits).

We’ll cover the additional benefits of general liability insurance later in this article, but let’s discuss what these insurance requirements look like in detail.

Business Insurance for Amazon Sellers: Requirements

First, let’s go over the fine print. Here are Amazon’s insurance requirements for online store owners who:

Are under the Professional Seller Plan; and

Make more than $10,000 in sales per month.

“If the gross proceeds from Your Transactions exceed the applicable Insurance Threshold during each month over any period of three (3) consecutive months, or otherwise if requested by us, then within thirty (30) days thereafter, you will maintain at your expense throughout the remainder of the Term for each applicable Elected Country commercial general, umbrella or excess liability insurance with the Insurance Limits per occurrence and in aggregate covering liabilities caused by or occurring in conjunction with the operation of your business, including products, products/completed operations and bodily injury, with policy(ies) naming Amazon and its assignees as additional insureds.

At our request, you will provide to us certificates of insurance for the coverage to the following address: c/o Amazon, P.O. Box 81226, Seattle, WA 98108-1226, Attention: Risk Management.”

Let’s break down what that means, so you can feel confident about meeting those requirements.

1. You need a certain amount of general liability insurance coverage.

Professional sellers with $10,000 or more in monthly sales will be required to get a general liability insurance policy with/$1 million per occurrence/$1 million aggregate limits.

This essentially means that your general liability policy will cover an incident that costs up to $1 million (say, for example, you’re sued for $100,000), but your policy will cover only $1 million worth of incidents in a single policy year.

2. Your general liability policy must include product liability coverage.

This brings us back to the earlier section in our article, where we discussed the importance of product liability coverage.

Amazon wants to ensure that your general liability insurance policy includes coverage for product liability, so it’s worth double-checking with your insurer to verify that your policy carries this important protection.

3. You must add Amazon as an Additional Insured.

Here’s how Amazon will verify that you have general liability insurance coverage — you’ll need to add them as an “Additional Insured” on your Certificate of Insurance (COI).

The Additional Insured text on your COI should read as follows:

“Amazon.com., Inc., its affiliates and assignees are additional insureds, as their interests may appear.”

Your COI should be uploaded to your Amazon Seller portal or be mailed to:

c/o Amazon, P.O. Box 81226, Seattle, WA 98108-1226, Attention: Risk Management

4. Your policy must be valid from 180 days of submission.

No short-term insurance policies here: Amazon retailers must hold a valid policy from 180 days of COI submission. And as Amazon is listed as an Additional Insured on your COI, that means they get notification if your insurance policy is canceled for any reason.

5. Your policy name must match your legal entity provided to Amazon.

This one’s pretty simple, as most insurers ask you for both your name and your business’s name. Your business’s name must match the legal entity you provided to Amazon when you first signed up for their Professional Selling Plan.

