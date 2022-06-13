Who Needs a Contractor License In Idaho?

This is a bit of a trick question. The state of Idaho does not require contractors to be licensed. Instead, they require them to be registered.

Contractor license vs. contractor registration.

It’s easy to use these terms interchangeably, but there is a difference when it comes to legally working as a contractor in the Gem State.

Licenses - To get a contractors license in many states, you need to meet a number of requirements, including passing an exam.

Registration - Registering a business is often more simple than getting licensed. There is generally less paperwork, fewer fees, and often no exams.

So, to answer the question, anyone who performs work as a contractor in Idaho needs to be registered with the Idaho Contractors Board. There is an exception for employees and companies working on projects of less than $2,000.

It’s a bit different for subcontractors working in HVAC, public works, plumbing, and construction management. Along with registering, they also need to be licensed through the Division of Building Safety.

Does a Handyman Need An Idaho Contractor's License?

Much like a contractor, a handyman in Idaho does not need an Idaho contractors license. However, they do need to register with the Idaho Contractors Board.

If you don’t register, you may not be able to pull building permits.

Why do I need an Idaho contractor's registraion instead of a license?

Disclosures, licenses, insurance, registrations - what does it all mean? Let’s break down a few words to know before we get started.

Do licensure laws prevent getting your Idaho contractor's license?

Licensure laws require contractors to meet experience, education, or examination requirements before they can set up shop. Luckily, Idaho doesn’t have a “license law” for general contractors, so you don't need to take an exam to start your business. However, as we mentioned earlier, licenses are required for certain specialties, such as plumbing or HVAC.

Why registration laws protect you with your Idaho contractor's license

Registration laws are created to ensure that both contractors and customers have protection under the law. Construction contractors in Idaho are required to register, which is simply a formal way of letting the state know you’re working as a contractor, and ensuring that you have insurance.

What insurance do I need to get my Idaho contractor's license?

Business insurance in Idaho protects your business in the chance that something goes awry. Idaho requires contractors to have insurance, but we’ll get into those details later.

Now that we’ve had a crash course in legal business terms, let's take a moment to understand why you need an Idaho contractor’s license. No, the registration requirements aren’t set up just to make you jump through hoops. Holding all contractors in the state to the same standards benefits everyone.

By requiring contractor registration and removing fraudulent contractors from the talent pool in Idaho:

Customers can hire trustworthy contractors that have general liability insurance

Contractors gain legal entitlements such as lien rights (or the right to file for liens in the case of nonpayment)

The contractor industry as a whole builds a better reputation, increasing the likelihood for homeowners to search for contractors in the first place

On top of the benefits of having a general contractor's license in Idaho, there are very real consequences to skipping registration. First, a contractor operating without registration loses lien rights and contract rights. You're helpless if a customer doesn't pay you for work done if you don't have those contractor rights.

Plus, if you don't acquire business insurance, you and your business could be sued and required to pay out of pocket. Even if you had a spare $30,000 in your business account to cover damages, we’d wager you’d rather keep that money for yourself.