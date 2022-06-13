How Do You Get a Missouri Contractor’s License?

If you live in Missouri, you can get your license in your local city or your county. There isn’t a Missouri contractor’s license that applies statewide, so it’s a process that’s defined at the local or county level. That means the process may be different in Kansas City than it is in St. Louis and might involve doing some follow-up with your town or city hall to make sure you have followed the correct process.

General Missouri contractor license requirements.

While the contractor license requirements in Missouri are at the local or county level, there are some other statewide requirements for contractors that you should be aware of as well.

Missouri Division of Professional Registration

Your contractor business is required to be registered through the Missouri Secretary of State. They have a Starting a Business section on their website that provides information on how to do it.

Along with helpful posts on topics such as naming your business, there is also a step-by-step guide for registering the business and accessing a variety of relevant downloadable forms.

Missouri Tax Identification Number Application

There are a number of taxes that you may be subject to in Missouri, so you may have to register for one or more tax-specific identification numbers, licenses, or permits. These include income tax withholding, sales and use tax (seller’s permit), and unemployment insurance tax.

The Missouri Department of Revenue can provide more information and help you with business registration and understanding your tax obligations.

Workers’ Compensation Insurance

If you’re in the construction industry and have one or more employees working for you, either full-time or part-time, you’ll need workers’ compensation insurance in Missouri.

It’s best to check with the local government agencies in the areas where you’ll be working.You also may need to obtain a Missouri business license.

Do Missouri contractors need additional licenses?

Potentially — different types of work require different types of licenses. For example, if you’re a plumber, you’ll likely need aplumbing license . It’s granted in your local city or the county. To help, we’ve outlined how it works in two of Missouri’s largest cities, Kansas City and St. Louis.

Kansas City

You can apply for a license at the City Planning & Development department. An application can be found here.

Send all your application materials to:

City Planning & Development – Development Services Contractor Licensing Branch, City Hall #503, 414 East 12th Street, 5th Floor, Kansas City, MO 64106

After receiving your first license, you can pay $167 every four years for its renewal.

St. Louis

If you're a contractor or subcontractor looking to ply your trade in the Gateway to the West, you’ll need to have a Graduated Business License. You can learn about the specific requirements here.

Getting Licensed and Getting Started

Getting licensed and insured are important steps in starting your contractor business. With a Missouri contractor’s license, you can help grow your business, take on bigger jobs, and earn more in the long run.

