Do You Need a Roofing License in New Jersey?

You don’t need a New Jersey contractor license to work as a roofing contractor in the Garden state. However, as we mentioned above, you do need to be registered.

This can help you from more than just a legal perspective. As of 2018, it’s no longer necessary to get a construction permit in order to install a roof on a single or two-family home.

While this makes it easier for homeowners to get roof work done, it does put more responsibility on them to make sure the work is done properly.

By promoting the fact that you’re licensed with the state, you can help assure homeowners that they could have less to worry about with you on the job.

How Do I Get a New Jersey General Contractor License?

New Jersey Contractor License Requirements

To get your license, fill out the application first. With your application, you’ll need:

Your business name, address, and phone number.

Information about the type of business you own (sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, LLC, or LLP).

A copy of your Alternate Name Form C-150G or Trade Name Certificate (if you have another business name).

Proof of general liability insurance that’s a minimum of $500,000 for each occurrence.

A Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN).

Your Social Security Number.

A signed disclosure statement.

A non-refundable check or money order for $110 made out to the NJ Division of Consumer Affairs.

You’ll also need to be at least 18 years old.

If you have a criminal record, you’re in default of a loan, or if you’re not a U.S. citizen, you might have to send in additional paperwork.

You should know that you’ll need to renew your NJ home improvement license each year by March 31. The renewal fee is $110.

But overall, the New Jersey licensing verification process is more lenient than other states. They don’t require you to provide proof of education or experience, or even letters of reference.

Get Business Insurance

As you pursue your contractor’s license, getting business insurance is just one step along the way. But, it’s an incredibly important one.

A high quality insurance plan, whether it’s worker’s compensation or general liability insurance, will help protect you, your employees, and your business if there’s an accident or loss of property. Plus, it adds a level of professionalism that complements your new license.

But for contractors and other small business owners, insurance can seem like a strange and foreign land filled with hard-to-understand jargon and confusing coverage options.

Something that’s so essential for small business owners shouldn’t be that hard for them to shop for and buy, should it?

No, it should not. And that’s where we can help.

While it’s not too hard to find people who understand insurance, it can be more of a challenge to find some who also understand small business owners, especially contractors.

We make it easy to get insured. Whether you want to do it all online at 11:30 pm on your tablet or whether you want to talk with a licensed insurance, we can fit your schedule and your style.

We work with the nation's top insurers. That not only lets us find the coverage you need, it often lets us find it with a number of competitive quotes. All you need to do is pick the coverage and price that work best for you.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the coverages that we can help with:

General liability - This can be a business owner's best friend when it comes to financially protecting you from claims, such as:

Bodily injury

Third-party property damage

Personal and advertising injury

Claims arising from product defects

Medical expenses

And more

Many of these claims are not small, either. In fact, the average claim for property damage or customer injury is a hefty $30,000, That’s probably not a check you want to write from your business account.

New Jersey Workers compensation insurance - New Jersey requires that all New Jersey employers not covered by federal programs have workers compensation coverage This includes full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

If an employee gets sick or injured while working for you, workers compensation could financially cover those resulting claims, up to the limits of your policy.

New Jersey inland marine insurance - Your tools are critical to your livelihood as a contractor. Inland marine insurance can help financially protect the tools and equipment you use while in transport or on a job site. Inland marine coverage can financially protect your business from occurrences like:

Damage to business property

Theft of business property

And more

Inland marine insurance also can cover someone else's property that gets damaged or stolen. So if you’re renting or leasing tools, your insurance may cover repairs and replacements, up to the policy’s limit.

Have more questions or want to get started? Give us a call at 844-654-7272. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8 am to 8 pm (ET).

Do You Need Additional Contractor’s Licenses?

No. In New Jersey, it’s cut and dry. There’s just one license that you get through the state. This license and registration allow you to work on residential and commercial spaces throughout the state.

How Long Does it Take to Get a New Jersey General Contractor's License?

According to their website, a properly completed New Jersey Contractor application will be processed within 30 days of receiving it.

Submit Your New Jersey Contractor License Application

Once you have your NJ contractor license application materials together, send them to:

State of New Jersey, Division of Consumer Affairs, Regulated Business Section, Home Improvement Unit, 124 Halsey Street, 7th Floor, P.O. Box 46016, Newark, NJ 07101

And there you have it - your guide to getting a contractor license in New Jersey!

A Good Contractor Doesn't Cut Corners

When it comes to doing quality work, no one knows better than you that it takes the right materials, proper skills, and solid workmanship to get the job done right. You wouldn't leave out a step in the process, right?

The same thinking applies to your business. And having a contractors license is a key piece of building your contractor operation.

Getting your contractors license may seem like an arduous process to get licensed, but don’t let that hold you back - your license is one of the most crucial tools you can get to protect the longevity of your business. Without it, you’re putting yourself - and your personal finances - at huge risk.

Don't forget, you may also need to get a NJ business license, so check out our guide on that too!