How to Get a Washington State Contractors License

Why Do I Need a Washington Contractor’s License?

If you’ve ever taken an exam and paid a fee to get a driver’s license, then the Washington contractor’s license process won’t be completely foreign.

Business licenses make sure that contractors in the state are knowledgeable and reputable. Licensure requires passing an exam and sometimes has experience standards as well.

On the other hand, business registration doesn’t have experience or exam requirements. It’s simply a way for the state to keep track of who is operating a business so that contractors can be held responsible for their actions (or inaction).

Business insurance protects the business owner and their personal assets. Even with precautions, property damage or bodily injury can happen on a job site. Having general liability insurance prevents you from having to pay those damages out of pocket, and it’s also required by the state.

If you decide to skip a few steps and start operating a business without the required license, registration, or insurance, you could be fined and arrested.

After receiving your license or registration from the state of Washington, you’ll be listed on their database of contractors for potential customers to use.

Can I Be My Own General Contractor in Washington State?

Yes. A homeowner is not required to hire a general contractor to make improvements to their own property.

Owner-builders still need to follow the same rules as contractors, so it’s important to check with the local building department or permit office for more information.

In most cases, while you may not need a contractors license, you still may have to pull a building permit and comply with all applicable building codes and ordinances.

How Do You Get a General Contractors License in Washington?

Being organized makes the registration and licensure process much more manageable. Let’s break down how to become a general contractor in Washington into small steps.

1. General contractors vs. specialties

Every state handles contractor licensing differently, and in Washington, general contractors don’t need to apply for a license. Instead, general contractors are required to register. If, however, you’ll be working on the specialty skills listed below, you’ll need to pass an exam.

If you’re a general contractor, you only need to register. General contracting covers:

Construction

Remodeling

Repairing buildings

Demolishing

We’ll go over registration requirements and process in a moment.

If you’re a specialty contractor, you must meet education and exam standards to become licensed. There are 63 specialties and project types that you may need to be licensed to perform. The main license categories that have education and exam steps are:

If you have any questions about whether the work you’re planning on doing requires licensure or not, contact your local L&I office or the Contractor Information line at 1-800-647-0982. For this guide, we’ll be focusing on general contractor registration.

2. What you need before registering.

The registration application itself is straightforward, but you do need to take care of a few things before applying. Here’s what you need to send in along with your registration application: