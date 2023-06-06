How to Have a Great First Year with Your Small Business

Some of the Most Common Challenges for Small Business Owners in the First Year

Before we dive in, it’s important to know some of the challenges that may pop up in the coming year. While every small business is unique, there are some common hurdles that many business owners face when they first start out.

Cash flow is one of the top challenges for many new businesses, especially small ones. According to the small business support organization, SCORE, and a U.S. bank study, 82% of businesses fail due to poor cash management. When there’s a lack of funds, it can wreak havoc on your business. Imagine being unable to pay for your inventory, rent, payroll, and more.

The good news is there are strategies you can implement now to avoid future cash flow problems. Being proactive is critical when it comes to any issue you may face. And you’ll likely have more than one issue in your first year.

Here are some of the top challenges small business owners may encounter:

Supply Chain Disruption

Customer Acquisition

Balancing Quality and Business Growth

Time Management

Company Culture

Customer Satisfaction

Recruiting Employees

Market Competition

Don’t let this list of potential problems discourage you. Instead, focus on what you can do now to prepare.

Start with a Plan

You already may have a business plan demonstrating that you’ve built your idea on a solid foundation. It may include your vision, unique value proposition, target market, financial strategy, and marketing plan. Having a plan doesn’t guarantee success, but it can help you stay focused.

If you don’t have a detailed business plan, don’t sweat it. Your plan doesn’t necessarily have to be an extensive document. Here’s a way to create a business plan to help guide your decisions as you launch and grow your business.

You also may consider crafting a mission statement articulating your business’s purpose. This sets the tone for your business and can be shared with your employees and customers so they may rally around your goals and values.

Get Cozy with Your Customer

As a new business owner, you may be focused on attracting customers and finding ways to keep them coming back. Loyal customers are a big win for small business owners because they provide a stable revenue stream, referrals, and proof that your business is viable.

Remember your mission statement? Loyal customers are the ones who believe in your business and understand your vision, so take some time to learn more about them.

When you get to know your customers, you’ll discover what matters to them. It may be personalized service, social responsibility, or discounts and promotions. When you know what makes your customers tick, you’ll have valuable insights that can help build and maintain customer loyalty.

Be Pragmatic and Flexible

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, about 1 in 5 U.S. businesses fail within their first year. One reason they fail is because they refuse to pivot.

If you’re constantly struggling, it may be a sign that your business needs course correction. Maybe you’re in an oversaturated market or your product line isn’t quite right. Whatever the issue, don’t be afraid to consider pivoting. It can be difficult to let go of your original vision, but a flexible mindset may save you from a catastrophic first year.

As a business owner, you never know what’s around the next corner. An accident, property damage, or a lawsuit from an unhappy customer can cause a huge setback for your business. That’s why business insurance is critical. It helps protect your personal and business assets when the unexpected happens.