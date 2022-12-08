Does Florida have reciprocity for real estate licenses?

If you’re trying to transfer your real estate license to Florida, you have a few options available to you.

1. Florida real estate mutual recognition states

For a select few states, Florida has real estate license mutual recognition. This means that you can transfer your licenses between any of those particular states without having to complete education requirements. You need only to complete the licensing requirements in order to obtain an equivalent Florida license.

2. Florida real estate transfer of experience

Don’t live in a mutually recognized state? You still have options. If you’ve held an active real estate license in another state for at least two years of the past five, that experience may allow you to waive the Florida sales associate licensing exam and obtain a Florida broker license instead. You will, however, still need to complete the broker pre-licensing course, as well as the state exam. More on below.

3. Become a sales associate

If you don’t meet the two-year requirement, your third option is to get your sales associate license. While this isn’t license reciprocity, it can save you some time and effort. Broker licensing is a more intensive process, with a particularly rigorous course and exam. Opting for the sales associate license is a far less extensive licensing process. You will need to complete the respective licensing course and pass the state exam.

How to get Florida real estate license reciprocity

If you live in a mutual recognition state (more about those later), there are still some requirements that must be met in order to reciprocate your license.

You must meet the general Florida standards for applicants. This means you must be 18 years or older, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and be able to provide a valid Social Security number. You must pass the 40-question Florida laws portion of the state real estate exam with a grade of at least 30 points.

Which states have or do not have real estate license reciprocity with Florida?

Let’s circle back to mutual recognition. Florida has agreements with ten states. Which begs the question: Which ones? Read on to find out more about reciprocity in frequently inquired-about states.

Georgia real estate license reciprocity with Florida

Georgia is one of the states in the mutual recognition agreement with Florida. In order to qualify, you must be at least 18, hold a high school diploma or equivalent, and not be a resident of Florida at the time of application. Full list of qualifications can be found here.

Florida real estate license reciprocity with North Carolina

Florida does not offer mutual recognition with North Carolina. If you hold a North Carolina real estate license consider looking into the two-year licensing exemption described earlier in this article, or pursue a sales associate license.

Florida real estate license reciprocity with Texas

Like North Carolina, Florida unfortunately does not offer mutual recognition with Texas. Again, the best course of action may be to look into your other options.

Illinois real estate license reciprocity with Florida

Florida does extend mutual recognition to Illinois real estate license holders. As with Georgia, you must meet the age, educational, and residency requirements. Additional criteria can be found here.

New York real estate license reciprocity with Florida

New York is not among the states that Florida offers reciprocity. New York real estate license holders transfering to Florida should consider the two previously described alternatives.

Florida real estate license reciprocity with Connecticut

Florida offers mutual recognition for real estate license holders based out of Connecticut. Just like Georgia and Illinois, the same age, residency, and educational requirements apply, as well as the requirements listed here.

Florida real estate license reciprocity with Tennessee

Tennessee real estate licenses are not mutually recognized in Florida. The alternative avenues for getting a Florida real estate license may be available, as with North Carolina, Texas, and New York.

What other states have reciprocity with Florida?

In addition to Georgia, Illinois, and Connecticut, the following states’ real estate licenses are mutually recognized in Florida:

Alabama

Kentucky

Mississippi

Nebraska

Rhode Island

West Virginia

You can find details on these states’ requirements here.