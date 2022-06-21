A General Liability Insurance Guide for Small Business

3-minute read
Ed Grasso
21 June 2022
If you’re a contractor, you may have a tool you take to just about every jobsite. If you’re a baker, maybe you have a cupcake recipe that nevers fails to please. If you’re a DJ, you undoubtedly have a go-to song that gets everybody up and moving.
Whatever type of business you have, you likely have tools, techniques, and skills you rely on day after day. When it comes to financially protecting your livelihood, you can think of general liability insurance in much the same way.
So, let’s get to know more about general liability coverage and see how valuable it can be for your business.
Simply put, general liability insurance is a way to cover costs from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. In most cases, when accidents happen as part of your business, you can be held financially responsible.
Let’s face it, accidents happen even to the best of us. And when it comes to business-related accidents, the costs can be hefty. Studies have shown that the average small business customer injury or damage claim is $30,000.
If you have general liability (GL) insurance, it can cover those costs, up to your policy’s limits. If you don’t, you could very well be on the hook for thousands of dollars.
General liability coverage is usually not required by law, but cities and states may have specific legal requirements. Those can include showing proof of GL coverage in order to obtain a contractor’s license or other professional certification you may need for your business. We have more helpful information about getting a contractors license here.
In addition, not having GL coverage can often be a nonstarter for many customers or companies you may want to work with.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what general liability insurance for small business can cover:
But that’s just a list. To get a better sense of how general liability insurance can help cover your small business, consider these examples:
Let’s say you have a business cleaning homes. You’ve just given a customer’s kitchen floor a lustrous new finish. Your customer comes in to grab a glass of water and before you can warn her to be careful, she slips, falls, and hurts her back.
What follows is a trip to the hospital, eight weeks of physical therapy, and the bills for all of it.
Without general liability coverage, there’s a good chance you and your business would be responsible for paying those bills out-of-pocket. And that could put your operation flat on its back, and possibly even you and your family.
Let’s meet Brandon, the owner of Brandon’s Burritos. In an online post, he mentions that Tammy's Taco Truck probably serves expired food to cut down on costs.
The news spreads, and Tammy’s Taco Truck begins to lose business. Tammy suspects that Brandon’s social post resulted in customers bypassing her Taco Truck.
Tammy knows her food is fresh and sues Brandon for the libelous comments he made about her food. For Brandon, that could mean paying a libel claim, along with the legal fees to defend himself in court.
With general liability insurance, those costs could be covered up to Brandon’s policy's limit.
While the idea of an accident claim or lawsuit may be overwhelming to think about, the cost of general liability coverage doesn’t have to be.
We know this because insuring small businesses is our business. We know that no two businesses are the same, so we’ve customized coverage for each of our customers.
Just spend a few minutes online or call one of our licensed agents. We’ll take it from there and get to work finding quotes from the nation’s leading insurers. All you need to do is pick the one that’s best for your business.
In fact, we can find general liability policies for as low as $21.25/mo.*
Get an affordable & customized policy in just minutes. So you can get back to what matters: Your business.Start Here>
Along with general liability insurance, business owners often wonder about other types of coverage, such as workers compensation insurance. While general liability insurance protects your business, workers comp is designed to financially protect your employees (and in some cases, you) if they get injured or become ill while on the job.
You can find out more about workers comp insurance here. Or talk with one of our helpful insurance pros at 844-654-7272, Monday-Friday, 8am - 8 pm (ET).
Just about every big business started as a small one (including us). We understand you want to protect your business, but you also want it to grow and thrive. That’s why we offer guides like this one and many others in our small business resource center, Simply U.
We want to be here to help you build your business, as well as protect it.
*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on July-September 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.
Written by
Ed Grasso
As a 9-year-old at summer camp, I hated it — especially after being pulled screaming from the pool during the swimming competition. While this left me without an aquatic achievement patch, it also inspired the letter to my parents that got me an early release from Camp Willard. That showed me the power of writing. I’ve done my best to use it only for good ever since, such as writing helpful articles for small business owners.
Ed writes on a number of topics such as liability insurance, small business funding, and employee management.
This content is for general, informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, or financial advice. Please obtain expert advice from industry specific professionals who may better understand your business’s needs. Read our full disclaimer
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.