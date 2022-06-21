A General Liability Insurance Guide for Small Business

If you’re a contractor, you may have a tool you take to just about every jobsite. If you’re a baker, maybe you have a cupcake recipe that nevers fails to please. If you’re a DJ, you undoubtedly have a go-to song that gets everybody up and moving.

Whatever type of business you have, you likely have tools, techniques, and skills you rely on day after day. When it comes to financially protecting your livelihood, you can think of general liability insurance in much the same way.

So, let’s get to know more about general liability coverage and see how valuable it can be for your business.

What is General Liability Insurance for Small Business?

Simply put, general liability insurance is a way to cover costs from third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. In most cases, when accidents happen as part of your business, you can be held financially responsible.

Let’s face it, accidents happen even to the best of us. And when it comes to business-related accidents, the costs can be hefty. Studies have shown that the average small business customer injury or damage claim is $30,000.

If you have general liability (GL) insurance, it can cover those costs, up to your policy’s limits. If you don’t, you could very well be on the hook for thousands of dollars.