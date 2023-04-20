How to Become an Interior Designer

What is an Interior Designer?

Before deciding to become an interior designer, it’s important to understand the parameters of the job. Let’s take a look at what an interior designer does, some common misconceptions about the career, and reasons why interior design could be a great field to consider entering.

Interior designer vs. decorator

You may think an interior designer is the same as an interior decorator. The terms are often used interchangeably, so it’s only natural that the boundaries of each have become muddled.

The two professions, however, are not the same.

Becoming an interior decorator doesn't necessarily require extensive training, although taking interior designer courses on fabric work, color pairings, furniture styles, and space planning can be beneficial. A decorator’s responsibilities might include:

Helping clients choose an aesthetic theme for their space

Finding furniture to fit the theme and overall design

Deciding on color schemes and patterns

However, formal training is required in order to become a licensed interior designer. That training will often be a two- or four-year program to learn about things such as space planning, architecture, color studies, textiles, and computer-aided design software for creating mock-ups. An interior designer’s responsibilities typically include:

Determining the client’s needs in order to plan an interior on both an architectural and aesthetic level

Finding functional and aesthetically appropriate design solutions

Problem-solving and ensuring that the design plan meets building codes and other requirements

Providing interior decorating services

Architect vs. interior designer

Don’t be fooled — just because interior designers complete a certain degree of architectural training, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re the same as architects.

While an interior designer handles interior space planning, architects are responsible for designing the structure and style of the building. Becoming an architect requires a degree in architecture, as opposed to one in interior design.

Like interior designers, architects must adhere to building codes and regulations. However, what sets architects apart is that their work is more focused on the overall structure rather than the building’s interior function and aesthetic. Their work will include designing buildings from the ground up, as well as planning renovations and structural changes.

Benefits of becoming an interior designer

If you’re thinking about becoming an interior designer but you’re on the fence, there are plenty of great reasons to start an interior design career.

Flexibility. As an interior designer working with various clients, you can set your own schedule and choose the projects you will enjoy. You can figure out what kind of interior design you like best (e.g., home design vs. office design) and make it your professional focus.

Demand. While there are plenty of interior designers currently working, there’s no shortage of spaces being designed and redesigned. And it’s not just homes, either. Commercial spaces, office buildings, and apartment complexes all need skilled designers to craft a functional and aesthetically pleasing interior layout.

Creativity. Many people only dream of making a living out of their creativity. Interior designers get to live that dream, balancing their creativity with problem-solving and utility. Interior design, of course, still requires skill and hard work. But the work you do can be inventive, challenging, and fulfilling.

Junior interior designer vs. senior interior designer

There are numerous interior design roles whose responsibilities vary, based on the designer’s experience. Let’s take a look at two basic interior design job titles from the overall hierarchy.

First, you have junior interior designers. This early career role typically works under the supervision of more senior designers. Junior designers will likely be responsible for a variety of tasks such as dealing with vendors, client communications, working on floor plans, and even assisting with interior furnishings.

Second, you have senior interior designers. This role is for seasoned professionals — usually with at least seven years’ experience — and generally supervises junior designers. A senior interior designer typically handles higher-level responsibilities such as budget planning, overseeing projects, and performing the more technical aspects of the design project.