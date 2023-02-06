Is My Independent Contractor Actually an Employee?

There are employees, and there are independent contractors. And as long as your workers get the job done, it doesn’t matter what you call them, right?

Actually, it does matter — especially to the IRS.

If you misclassify an employee as an independent contractor, you could be subject to fines or penalties and may be liable for back taxes, wages, and benefits. That’s why it’s critical to correctly identify the individuals working with you regarding their working status.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, an estimated 10%-15% of employers misclassify at least one worker as an independent contractor. Misclassification is a common mistake, but you can minimize the likelihood of a problem if you’re proactive and know the rules in your state as well as federal laws.

We’ve written this article to help you understand if a worker you hired is more likely going to be classified as an employee or an independent contractor. Keep in mind that this is simply a primer, not a replacement for official legal advice. Seek legal advice if there are any questions and concerns regarding worker classification.

This guide will, however, hopefully give you a basic understanding of the distinctions between employees and independent contractors. Let’s get to it.