How Community Involvement Can Help Your Business Thrive

Local Events to Promote Your Business

What do the Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Week, and Small Business Saturday all have in common? They’re outlets that open up opportunities for your business to thrive. Let’s take a closer look.

What is Chamber of Commerce Day?

National Chamber of Commerce Day falls on the third Wednesday of October. It’s a day to spread awareness about local businesses and to show gratitude to all the chambers of commerce across the U.S. that support the growth of those businesses.

If you’re a small business owner, you might consider joining your local Chamber of Commerce. They provide a community to be a part of and a support system for you to lean on.

Here are a few examples of the value of chambers of commerce for businesses:

They put you on the map.

It’s tough to thrive in business when people don’t know you exist. The Chamber of Commerce can help. For example, let’s say you’re an arborist and a local resident needs to have trees removed from their property. If that resident reaches out to the Chamber of Commerce — and you’re a member — there’s a good chance they’ll find you and potentially refer you to the local resident.

They provide networking opportunities.

When you’re a member, you gain access to special events, expos, and conventions. There, you can mingle with other members of the professional community. Talking shop can often lead to opportunities you may have never known existed for your company.

They give you access to mailing lists.

If your small business sells products or services to other businesses, then having access to a mailing list could be huge. Your local Chamber of Commerce not only has a directory of businesses, but contact information within those businesses. Knowing the exact contact for someone with buying power could be very important for you.

They can help with grants and loans.

Business grants and funding are available if you know where to look and how to apply. For example, let’s say you opened a women’s fashion boutique. A grant might be out there that supports female entrepreneurs. The Chamber of Commerce can help you find it.

They give you a larger voice.

Perhaps there are local government rules and regulations that may be holding your business back. If so, you’re probably not alone. Other businesses could be experiencing the same thing. If you’re all part of a chamber and you bring your collective concerns to your local government, you’re more likely to be heard.

National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week (usually in early May) was created to recognize you — and all the other entrepreneurs who turned a big idea into a small business.

You may see it promoted on social media, in the newspaper, through the Chamber of Commerce, in local schools, on the radio, and other media outlets. It’s an opportunity for your community to say “thank you” for doing what you do.

And while they’re busy celebrating you, there are things you can do to celebrate with them — and promote yourself at the same time. Here are a few ideas:

1. Celebrate Small Business Week with your customers.

Create special offers or provide discounts during that week. In a way, it’s you thanking them for supporting you — and helping to make your small business possible. That could build an even greater, stronger following.

2. Offer something special to celebrate the occasion.

It could be anything. For example, let’s say you’re a florist. For that week, maybe you put together a bunch of “Small Business Bouquets” to encourage customers to send one to their favorite local business. Other small businesses get recognized. You get paid. Win-win.

3. Partner and give back.

Bring other small businesses together to raise money for a worthy cause. Perhaps you all agree to pool — and donate — 5% of profits to a local food bank. Giving back to the community is a feel-good story that may prompt the community to give back to you.

4. Celebrate with swag.

Branded pens. Notepads. Hats. Bumper stickers. T-shirts. Who doesn’t love swag? Just give your customers something during Small Business Week, and you might be surprised how far a small token of appreciation goes.

How to advertise for Small Business Saturday.

Another date to circle on your calendar is the Saturday after Thanksgiving, known as Small Business Saturday. It falls between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The push is to “shop small.”

And people do. More than $23 billion was spent in the U.S. on that day in 2021.

But if you want to take advantage, you may want to start advertising early. With a little creativity, almost any type of small business can tie into Small Business Saturday. Here are a few ideas:

1. Share your story online.

Small Business Saturday has been around for more than a decade, so many people know about it. But they may not know your business is participating in it. So get the word out before the day arrives.

Post on social media with the hashtags #SmallBusinessSaturday or #SBS, and share why you’re excited to be part of the day. Send emails or mail out flyers and newsletters. The idea is to let people know you’re there.

2. Attract customers with special discounts and promotions.

People love a good story. They also love a good deal. Entice them with limited-time offers, two-for-one deals, and discounts on products or services. Last year, I walked into my local bakery for free cookies and walked out with a (not-free) cheesecake and chocolate chip cannolis.

3. Extend store hours.

If you have a store, consider extending your hours. This is a busy day for committed shoppers. Make it easy for them to stop by when they can. Just be sure to update your store hours online. That will let everyone know you’re taking part in the event and accommodating them in the process.

4. Partner up.

Let’s say you own a coffee shop and down the street from you is a dog grooming parlor. Why not work together to create something special. Anyone who brings their dog in to get groomed gets a free “puppuccino” gift card from you. And anyone who goes into your shop gets a coupon to the dog parlor.

It’s not only a smart form of advertising, but also a way to build relationships with other small business owners in your area and to strengthen community belonging.