6 Common Reasons Why Workers' Compensation Claims are Denied

It wasn’t until the early 20th century that workers’ compensation laws gained momentum in state legislatures across the U.S. Before then, workers often had no recourse when they were injured in factories, railroads, offices, farms, and more.

Today, even with stricter safety regulations across industries, workers’ compensation laws continue to offer important protections such as paying for medical costs and lost wages when employees are hurt or fall ill. Nurses and personal care aides account for nearly 15% of reported workers’ comp cases, but injuries and illnesses can occur performing many types of work, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

Workers’ compensation is a business insurance policy purchased by employers to cover medical costs, lost wages, and other expenses for employees who are injured or become ill on the job.

These policies also protect employers from the significant financial burden that can accrue following a workplace injury or illness. Most states mandate that employers carry workers’ comp insurance, but laws and procedures for reporting a claim can vary, so it's best to check with an insurance professional or lawyer if filing such a claim.

Understanding how workers’ comp coverage and benefits work can be confusing, so Simply Business compiled a list of six common reasons workers' compensation claims get denied by drawing on information from industry experts and media sources. Read on to learn about six common reasons that a claim might be denied—and why.