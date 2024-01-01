Business Insurance Glossary

ACORD 25 form

This is an industry standard form used to create a certificate of insurance (COI).

Actual Cash Value (ACV)

This is the method of determining the value of property that has been damaged. It is based on the cost to repair or replace the property, less depreciation.

Additional Insured

This is another person or business who is not the named insured but is listed on your insurance policy. An additional insured also can file claims of their own under the policy. Additional insureds can be listed individually or on a blanket basis. For example, a construction company with this type of endorsement could extend coverage under their policy to contractors and subcontractors.

Aggregate Limit

This is the maximum amount an insurer will pay for covered losses over a specified period of time.

Appraisal

An appraisal is an assessment of a property's value by an independent professional.

Arbitration

An alternative to going to court where a neutral third-party is used to settle a dispute. In insurance, the dispute is between an insurer and a policyholder.