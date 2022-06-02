Starting a Lawn Care Business: 10 Useful Tips

1. Check out the competition.

Don’t fire up the mower just yet! First, take a look at the demand for lawn care in your area. Are you near a few residential neighborhoods with big yards? Or maybe there’s a call for commercial jobs, maintaining green spaces for local businesses.

Commercial or residential, remember that potential clients may already work with an established lawn care company. That means you should look not just for possible customers, but for ways to differentiate yourself from your competition. What can you offer that they can’t?

To answer that, you’ll need to do some research. The easiest way is to start online. Google “lawn care” and check out the local business listings. Take a look at their websites, especially the services offered and any price lists.

If you want to start your own lawn care business, you probably know at least a couple of people who are already working in the industry. See what they think: How hard is it to find customers? Is there a demand for specialized skills, like working with pesticides or fertilizers? You’d be surprised how helpful a simple conversation can be.

Whatever the answers, make sure you have a solid understanding of the market before you begin.

2. Sharpen your skills.

You’ve got a good idea of the market; now it’s time to take a look at what you do best – and what skills you might want to add.

Lawn care is a physically tough job, no doubt about it. But for many lawn care professionals, being outside on a beautiful day makes the hard work worthwhile. You not only make lawns look their best, you can help clients solve problems. But it takes specialized knowledge.

The more you learn, the more valuable you become to your clients. That shady spot under a tree where grass won’t grow? Recommend a solution, make it happen, and they’ll see you as a trusted expert.

Or maybe a prospective customer asks about applying a pesticide to get rid of persistent weeds. Every state requires certification for commercial pesticide use. The pesticide certification process doesn’t take long and it’s cost-effective, especially if it means you can do jobs that other lawn care businesses can’t.

One more thing: How are your people skills? You’ll be bidding on jobs, talking with customers every day, and making sure their expectations are met. You want to present yourself as a true professional: friendly, responsible, and knowledgeable. If clients like your personality as well as your work, they’ll be excited to recommend you to their friends and neighbors.

3. Check with your town to see if you need a business license.

Once you have a good feel for what your customer base might look like, it’s time to get official with the town your business is located in.

Each state has different requirements around getting a business license, which, let’s face it - can be pretty annoying to find.

Fortunately, you can check out our Business License by State hub, which lists everything you need to know about getting a business license for your lawn care service in your state.

Simply choose your state and follow the instructions in the resulting blog article.

It’s really that simple!

4. Get lawn care insurance ASAP.

Business insurance might not seem like something that should be at the top of your to-do list.

But as soon as you walk onto your first customer’s lawn, you’re putting yourself - and your business - at risk. You could end up accidentally causing property damage, or you could have a customer who sues you for something that you didn’t even do (hey, it happens!).

Or you could have some of your lawn care equipment stolen from your truck while you’re working on a job site.

Whatever the scenario, it’s likely that business insurance - especially general liability insurance with tools & equipment coverage - can keep you protected.

Here’s how it works: Business insurance can be tailored with specific policies that cover the common risks you’re exposed to on a day-to-day basis. For example, as a lawn care specialist, you’re probably exposed to property damage risks (like accidentally killing a customer’s prized bush or backing into a stone wall, causing some of it to fall over).

Based on what those risks are, you can get policies to offer protection, so you don’t have to pay out claims from your own personal bank account.

Additionally, if you have employees, getting workers compensation isn’t just important for protecting your business - it may also be a legal requirement where you live.

Fortunately, you don’t have to hunt around to find the right insurance coverage. Here at Simply Business, we specialize in helping you find lawn care insurance policy options that fit their needs and their budget.

For example, we can help you find a general liability insurance policy (with tools and equipment coverage) for as low as $29.75 per month.*

And with the ability to compare quotes from the nation’s top insurance providers, you can feel confident that you’re getting the right coverage at the right price.

Start comparing quotes here or click below to get started!