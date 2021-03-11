What Type of Insurance Agent Do You Want to Be?

You may know about insurance agents from your interactions with them as a client — maybe you have homeowners insurance, car insurance, health insurance, or any other type of coverage.

Your insurance is licensed and trained to help you understand the options they present to you. Their path to become an insurance agent likely began by deciding what products they wanted to offer.

Let’s take a look at the types of insurance products you could potentially sell:

Property and Casualty Insurance often covers products you'd sell to both commercial and individual clients.

Policies you could write with this license could include: commercial liability insurance, commercial property insurance, homeowners insurance, and more.

The list goes on, but as a general rule: If someone has property that’s worth insuring or is at risk of damage, you may be able to sell them a product under a property and casualty license.

Business owners in particular will often talk to a licensed property and casualty insurance agent to insure their business and protect it against risk.

Life Insurance and Health Insurance are two products you can typically sell to individual clients. You can choose to get your life insurance license and health insurance license separately, but many choose to get licensed for both.

Once you decide the type of insurance you want to offer to clients, you'll need to decide what type of agent you want to be: an independent agent or an agent working for a captive insurance agent. We'll go over the definitions for each next.