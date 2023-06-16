Starting Your Own Business as a New Grad

8 Tips for New Grads Starting Their Own Business

1. Determine the type of small business you want it to be.

First things first. If you want to start a small business, you should have a clear idea of exactly what that business is. That doesn’t just mean knowing what product or service you want to provide — it also means figuring out what gap it fills. What problem will your business solve?

Maybe your community is lacking a flower shop. Or maybe the contractors in your area are focused on specific types of repair and maintenance, but could really use a general handyman who can provide a wider range of services. This will help you identify your biggest selling points.

2. Don’t overlook registrations and admin.

It’s easy to get swept away in the ideation phase of starting a small business. Make sure you’re not neglecting the basic administrative tasks that you’ll need to complete in order to make your dream a reality.

A good place to start is to look at your state’s business licensing requirements. Each state is different. Not every business will need a business license, but it’s important that you confirm whether yours will need it. Another important bit of admin to consider is whether you want to create a Limited Liability Company (LLC). You can learn about the benefits of being an LLC and how to register your business as one here.

If you’re planning to become a contractor, make sure you also look into your local contractor’s license procedures. Making sure you’re correctly licensed and have the appropriate credentials could save you a lot of hassle down the road.

3. Make a business plan.

Having a vision for your small business is important. But if that vision is only in your mind, it can be difficult to pitch your business to others or create an action plan to get the business started. Making a business plan can help.

A business plan is typically a master document describing what your business is, who it’s for, your goals for it, and how you plan to achieve those goals. It will help you organize your ideas into a concrete plan, which you can refer to as your small business comes to fruition. Creating one doesn’t need to be difficult, either. A business plan template can be a great jumping-off point.

4. Conduct customer research.

Part of ideating and creating a business plan should usually involve input from the target market. Figure out who your small business is meant to serve, and bring your thoughts to them. This will mostly be people within your personal circle, such as friends and family members.

Ask them about the problem your small business is meant to solve and what they want from it as consumers. Getting input directly from your intended demographic can be a valuable tool for optimizing your business plan.

5. Stay flexible.

Starting a small business straight out of college often means being a little green. A lot of the skills needed to run a successful business are ones that are learned by doing. You’ll likely be learning to run a small business on the fly. But there is an upside to this.

Starting from scratch without much work experience could make it easier to adapt when necessary. Your original plans for your business may not work out the way you want — being able to shift focus to better suit a changing industry landscape could help you stand out from your competitors. Don’t be afraid to play ideas by ear.

6. Network.

You can learn a lot by speaking with other business owners and entrepreneurs. That’s why it’s important to prioritize networking when starting a small business.

Speaking with people in your industry is a great opportunity to bounce ideas off someone and work on your elevator pitch. You can seek advice and learn from their experience. It could even help you get leads and find funding. Check out our guide to small business networking to learn how to make the most of your professional connections.

7. Explore funding options.

Starting a small business often involves some hefty upfront costs. New graduates especially may find it difficult to meet those costs. School can be pricey, and without a full-time paycheck to back you up, funds may be in short supply.

Touch base with any potential investors you meet through networking to see if they’re interested in helping finance your start-up. Consider getting a small business loan and grant. Check to see if your school or university offers grants for alumni, and look into funding programs from the Small Business Administration. You also may consider getting a part-time or contract job on the side to help fund your dream.

As with any financial decisions, it’s also a good idea to consult a financial advisor or professional.

8. Lean on your support system.

The road to starting a small business can be long and lonely. For recent grads, it can feel like an uphill battle against financial constraints and lack of industry experience. There will be many challenges as well as victories. Make sure you reach out to your friends and loved ones for support. You’ll want people in your corner if it’s for emotional support to help you celebrate the little wins along the way.