Helpful Ideas and Strategies to Help Your Small Business Survive a Recession

What Exactly Does “Recession” Mean?

We all know a recession isn’t good. But what is the definition of recession?

Not everyone agrees on a definition of recession, but the general consensus among economists and central banks is that a recession occurs when there are two consecutive negative quarters of gross domestic product growth rate. At this point some economists will declare, “We’re in a recession!”

However, as I already mentioned, the economy bounced back in the third quarter of 2022 — leaving many people scratching their heads and asking, “Is a recession coming?” or “Are we in a recession?”

The two-month rule isn’t a perfect science. That’s why economists also look at nonfarm payrolls, industrial production, retail sales, and other indicators to help measure a recession.

So who decides if we are in a recession?

The Business Cycle Dating Committee, which is part of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is ultimately who decides when we are in a recession. The NBER is a private, nonpartisan organization that analyzes major economic issues. Because the committee relies on lagging government data that take a while to collect, it typically can’t officially declare a recession until after the recession begins.

What are the Effects of Recession on Small Businesses?

You don’t have to work for the NBER to see some of the day-to-day indicators of an impending recession. What are the signs of a recession? Look around, and you’ll notice higher gas and food prices, layoff announcements, and slowing home and vehicle sales. These are just a few indications that signal trouble ahead.

If you’re concerned, you’re not alone. According to a survey by Goldman Sachs, 93% of small business owners are worried about the U.S. economy experiencing a recession within the next year. You may be wondering, “How does a recession affect me?” Recessions can affect businesses of all sizes, but small businesses are especially vulnerable because they may not have enough financial cushion to carry them through tough times.

Here are some ways a recession can impact a small business.

Cash flow during recession.

Many small businesses operate on a money-in/money-out basis, meaning they don’t typically have a large amount of cash stashed away. In a recession, your clients may have trouble paying you on time. And your customers may stop shopping. If there’s no money coming in, this throws off your cash flow cycle. You may fall behind with payments to vendors and other expenses, putting your business at risk.

Declining sales during recession.

Rising costs can affect the way people spend their money. During a recession, your customers may cut back on purchases and put their money toward essentials. That means their daily chai latte may become a weekly treat. Small businesses that depend on regular customers for the bulk of their revenue could lose a significant amount of income if customers reduce their purchases or stop buying altogether.

Stalled marketing efforts.

If a small business is struggling to keep the lights on, one of the first expenses to go may be marketing. While that may seem like a wise choice, cutting back on marketing efforts could be detrimental to your long-term growth. Without marketing, staying engaged with your current customers and attracting new customers to offset your loss can be difficult.

Lack of funding during a recession.

Lenders know that many small businesses are operating without a financial cushion, which means they are less likely to lend them money. Unlike publicly listed companies, small businesses typically can’t raise funds by selling stocks or lobbying the government for help.

As a result, small businesses are particularly vulnerable to Chapter 11 bankruptcies.