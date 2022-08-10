Here’s an interesting thought. At one time, some of the most famous entrepreneurs were just regular business owners, like you and me. They had a vision, pursued it with drive and determination, and became wildly successful. But none of that happened overnight.

In fact, for many of them, it likely took years of persistence, risk-taking, adaptability, and other key qualities to build their businesses from the ground up. As business owners, there’s a lot we can learn from their fortitude. Here, I’ll share the stories of six of my favorite entrepreneurs — and cover what we can learn from each of them.

How to Show Entrepreneurial Spirit: What Skills It Takes to Run a Business from Famous Entrepreneurs

Sara Blakely Bio, Founder of SPANX®: Persistence

In addition to building SPANX®, a $1.2-billion shapewear business, Sara Blakely was named the 93rd most powerful woman in the world by Forbes magazine in 2014 and in Time magazine’s “Time 100” list of the 100 most influential people globally in 2012. To say she’s successful is a massive understatement. Sara Blakely boasts a rags-to-riches story, having become the world's youngest female self-made billionaire in 2012.

Her roots are humble, however. After graduating from Florida State University, she spent three brief months working at Walt Disney World before becoming a salesperson and sales trainer at the office company, Danka. During that time, Blakely went door-to-door trying to sell fax machines, while sporting her required office attire, pantyhose.

One day, she cut off the feet of her pantyhose, in an attempt to appear more fashionable in open-toed shoes. The end result was a new product — one that would help her figure appear shapely without the discomfort of footed hosiery. And behold, one of women’s most popular shapewear products, SPANX®, was born.

But Blakely’s big idea didn’t get off the ground right away. She spent five long years cold-calling manufacturers and department stores, and receiving “no” after “no” to her product.

Finally, two daughters of a hosiery mill manager saw the light. They realized the need for the product and pushed their father to say yes to manufacturing SPANX®.

Soon after, Sara received her biggest break when Neiman Marcus began selling the shapewear, and Oprah Winfrey named SPANX® her favorite product of the year. Finally, Blakely’s incredible persistence had paid off.

If you’re considering throwing in the towel, even after years of hard work, think again. In interviews, Blakely mentions frequent dinner-table questions with her father about failure. He did this, she says, not to make her feel bad but to show her the motivating power of trying (and not always succeeding) at new things. It became the foundation for her persistence.

Persistence is one of the key skills to entrepreneurial success. To keep your persistence and will to succeed at an all-time high, try these techniques:

Skill: Let rejections be a source of motivation. When people say, “no,” they can light a fire within you that pushes you to improve yourself and work towards success. Try to prove your naysayers wrong, and persevere.

Skill: Stay committed, no matter what. Sometimes, it’s enough to make a promise to yourself. If you tell yourself to stay committed, no matter what happens, you’re more likely to follow through.

Skill: Be creative and willing to pivot. You may need to adjust your idea to be successful. Stay persistent, but be willing to embrace creativity and make tweaks when needed.

The truth is, most great businesses don’t become successful overnight. It takes lots of thinking and hard work from the start, along with determined persistence to handle the rejection and self-doubt. Hang in there and keep pushing ahead. If you have a good idea, and there’s a market for your product or service, your persistence will likely pay off.