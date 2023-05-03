Top Hiring Challenges Employers Face

These are the Top Challenges Employers Face When Hiring

As the economy recovers from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more employers are finding it difficult to hire new employees compared to before the pandemic, according to the Federal Reserve Banks.

Simply Business® reviewed data from the Fed's Small Business Credit Survey 2022 Report on Hiring and Worker Retention to identify some of the most common challenges employers face when trying to fill their ranks. The segment of the report this analysis cites is based on 2021 survey responses from 5,654 small businesses that reported difficulty filling open jobs. The survey questions based on the respondent’s experience in the 12 months prior, covered the time period of approximately September-November 2020 through September-November 2021.

The 2021 survey shows that 44% of employers said hiring new workers was very difficult, compared to 27% of firms that said the same in 2018.