What is Professional Liability Insurance? A Guide for Small Business Owners

What is Professional Liability Insurance?

The first thing you should know is that professional liability is a form of commercial insurance. Commercial insurance is an umbrella term used to describe a wide array of different coverages geared toward businesses.

Professional liability insurance (PL) — referred to in certain industries as errors and omissions insurance or malpractice coverage — is designed to help protect you from having to pay for damages caused by professional negligence.

Even if you’re acting with the best intentions and providing informed suggestions to your clients, there’s always a chance that your advice and services could potentially backfire. A professional liability policy could help cover you in the event a client sues you over purported negligence.

There are two types of professional liability coverage options. The first is claims-made, which is the most common type. For this type, the policy must be in effect at the time the claim is made and when any related lawsuit is filed. The second type is occurrence. This type of professional liability policy may cover legal fees for a lawsuit filed after the policy lapses, provided the policy was active at the time of the claim.

Who needs professional liability insurance?

While it’s not a universal insurance requirement, professional liability coverage may be required for certain kinds of businesses in certain states. Specifically, malpractice insurance is a form of professional liability coverage that may be required for doctors and lawyers, depending on where they practice. Check with your commercial insurance agent and local government to learn what your state typically requires of you and your business.

While it’s not always a requirement, professional liability is still a good option for businesses to have. Certain clients may want to work with you only if you have liability coverage. Professional liability insurance policies are also especially important for businesses that provide services or advice. These might include:

That’s just to name a few. If you’re hired to perform professional services or produce goods and products, professional liability insurance can cover you in the event your work causes damages or if your client takes legal action against you.

Is errors and omissions insurance the same as professional liability?

The two terms are sometimes used interchangeably, but there are key differences. What your policy is called will depend on the industry you work in.

Errors and omissions is generally used to describe PL coverage for accounting, IT, and real estate professionals. These professions tend to be more advice-based, so inaccuracies and failure to disclose important information are usually relevant issues.