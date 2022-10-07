Workers Comp for Remote Employees: FAQs

For many Americans, COVID-19 transformed work life. Almost two years after the pandemic began, about 6 in 10 workers in the U.S. who said that their jobs could be mainly done from home were working remotely most or all of the time, according to a February 2022 Pew Research Center survey.

What hasn't changed, though, is the importance of knowing your rights as a remote worker—that includes understanding how workers' compensation can apply in telework.

To that end, Simply Business compiled tips that address workers' compensation for remote work based on information from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other online resources.

Workers' compensation is a program mandated by most state governments that provides benefits to workers who have fallen ill or become injured on the job. At its core, it is a disability insurance program for staffers.

Benefits will vary by state and policy, but may include covering medical costs, rehabilitation costs, recompensation for lost wages, or some combination of the three for employees who have sustained work-related injuries or illness.

Continue reading for answers to some commonly asked questions that may arise about workers' compensation in a remote working environment, such as what sort of coverage remote workers could have, what typically counts as a work-related injury in this environment, and how employers can help in preventing injuries from occurring at home offices.