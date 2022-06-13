Do I Need Authorization to Get an Illinois Business License?

Before we get into how to get a business license in Illinois and Illinois Business Authorizations, we have to cover the “what.” There are a few terms to understand when setting up your Illinois business:

An Illinois Business Authorization, also called a Certificate of Registration, allows you to do business in the state. We’ll review how to get this certificate, but all you need to know now is that every business needs this stamp of approval to conduct business and pay taxes.

An Illinois Business License is an occupation-specific permit that helps the state ensure you’re qualified to perform a skill. Having license requirements in place holds you accountable for your work and shows customers you’ve taken the right steps. Many businesses will need a license, but not all.

Before we go any further, I want to point out the state’s First Stop Business Information Center when you’re looking at how to get a business license in Illinois. This website and hotline exist to help you find business and regulatory info. You can call to talk to business specialists, search for requirements, and more. If you have any doubts about how to get a business license in Illinois, call the hotline at 800-252-2923 or email them at [email protected].

How To Get A Business License in Illinois

1. Apply for your authorization.

Since every new Illinois business needs a registration certificate, it’s best to tackle this first and get it out of the way. You can complete registration online, via mail, or at an Illinois Department of Revenue office. Filing everything online takes one to two days to process, instead of six to eight weeks for mail-in applications.

If you want to register online, fill out the forms on the MyTax Illinois site. If you prefer tangible forms, print the REG-1 application form here and mail it to:

Central Registration Division, Illinois Department of Revenue PO Box 19030 Springfield, IL 62794-9030

Be sure to review these schedule forms to see if any apply to your business. For example, companies selling cigarettes must complete and submit form REG-1-C in addition to the standard Illinois Business Authorization application.

2. Check what licenses are needed to start a business in Illinois.

While there are standard Illinois Business Authorization forms, the process is more varied. Whether or not you need to obtain a business license in Illinois, and what it takes to get one, depends on the type of work you do. There is a state page about business licensing, but it’s not very organized.

The best place to start your search, then, is on the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s site (IDFPR). This page has an alphabetical list of all the regulated professions with links to license applications and resources.

Some of the regulated industries include:

Architects

Athletic trainers

Counselors

Detectives

Land surveyors

Locksmiths

Salon owners

And many more

If you don’t find your occupation on that list, check with different state departments. For example, the Illinois Department of Public Health licenses asbestos abatement, irrigation contractors, plumbers, water well contractors, and more.

3. Visit your local government’s site to find city and county requirements.