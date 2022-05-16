Does a Contractor Need a Business License?

While general contractors do not need an Illinois contractor license from the state, they do need to register their business with the state.

There are two types of registrations you should be aware of:

An Illinois Business Authorization, also called a Certificate of Registration, allows you to do business in the state. Every business needs this stamp of approval to conduct business and pay taxes.

An Illinois Business License is an occupation-specific permit that helps the state ensure you’re qualified to perform a skill. Many businesses will need a license, but not all.

You can get more details from the state’s First Stop Business Information Center. You also can call their hotline at 800-252-2923 or email them at [email protected].

For more information on registering your business in Illinois, check out this helpful guide.

How do I Get an Illinois General Contractor License?

It’s not as overwhelming as you might think. For some licenses, you’ll go to the Illinois Department of Public Health. But, for the majority of contractor’s licenses, you’ll head to your local municipal department.

We’ll break it down for you.

General Requirements for Illinois Contractor License

Head over to the Illinois Department of Public Health if you’re a contractor who works with:

Irrigation

Plumbing

Removal of asbestos

Removal of lead

They can help you secure your license. For everyone else, start the licensing process by:

Then, you’ll go to your local department to get an Illinois contractor’s license there. We can’t break down the process for every city and county in Illinois. But, since it’s the biggest city in the state, we’ll talk about how licensing works in Chicago.

Getting a Contractor’s License in Chicago

If you live and work in the Windy City, you can get your Illinois business license through the City of Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department. It’s a fairly simple process, but it does take some time.

Next, apply for your contractor’s license with the City of Chicago Department of Buildings. In your application, you need to include:

A completed application form

A description of the work you plan to do.

Information about your business and its structure.

Proof that you’re financially stable.

Proof you have business insurance.

Class A license: no limitation to the value for any single project Class B license: not allowed to work on projects that are more than $10,000,000 Class C license: not allowed to work on projects that are more than $5,000,000 Class D license: not allowed to work on projects that are more than $2,000,000 Class E license: not allowed to work on projects that are more than $500,000 The type of license classification you’re applying for. Chicago offers:

A licensing fee for your particular license classification.

The City of Chicago Department of Buildings also offers additional licenses for contractors who manage electrical work, plumbing, masonry, cranes, and private alarms. If you have questions about what licenses you need, call 1-800-359-1313 or email [email protected].

Illinois Business Insurance: What You Need to Know

Remember how we said that you may be required to carry business insurance in order to get your contractor license?

That's why we recommend getting your business insurance policy first before applying for your contractor license. Buying a top-notch insurance plan is one of the first steps toward becoming official, plus you'll have your Certificate of Insurance (COI) ready to go during your application process..

When it comes to insurance policies you should consider, we recommend general liability insurance and workers compensation (only if you have employees). General liability insurance and workers compensation can protect you, your employees, and your property, like vehicles and equipment, in the event of a loss or injury. Plus, it can make you appear professional and official in the eyes of your customers.

Ready to Get to Work?

Licenses, registrations, and insurance are key steps to setting up your contractor business, but they’re often just the start. We want you to know that we’re with you every step of the way. That’s why we created our online small business resource center, Simply U.

It’s got helpful information about nearly every aspect of starting and running a successful business. And we’re adding new information every month.

OK, time to get busy.