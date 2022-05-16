How to Get a Colorado Contractor License

Workers compensation insurance - Colorado requires that you carry workers compensation insurance if you have one or more employees. This includes full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

While compliance will keep you on the right side of the law, having workers comp also can make good business sense.

For one thing, it can help take care of your people. If an employee gets sick or injured while working for you, workers compensation could financially cover those resulting claims, up to the limits of your policy.

Secondly, workers comp can protect your business's finances in the event a claim is filed. It could pay your employees’ medical bills (including rehabilitation expenses), lost wages, and even death benefits.

Plus, a workers compensation policy also could pay for legal fees if you need to defend yourself against a lawsuit.

Inland marine insurance - As a contractor, what would happen if your tools and equipment were lost or stolen? That could really bring your business to a standstill.

Inland marine insurance can help financially protect the tools and equipment you use while in transport or on a job site.

Inland marine insurance can cover:

Damage to business property

Loss of business property

Theft of business property

And more

Inland marine insurance also can cover someone else's property that gets damaged or stolen. So if you’re renting or leasing tools, your insurance may cover repairs and replacements, up to the policy’s limit.

What is a Class C Colorado Contractor License?

There are typically three types of licenses to consider when you’re applying for a Colorado contractor license.

Each one allows you to work on particular types of projects. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Class A - This allows you to work on residential, commercial, and public projects of any size. While the range of projects is fairly broad, it’s important to know that to do any electrical, plumbing, or mechanical work you’ll need an appropriate license.

Class B - With a Class B license, you can work on the majority of residential and commercial buildings. A key restriction is that you cannot perform contract work on buildings classified as Type IA or IIA by the International Building Code.

The same restrictions on electrical, plumbing, or mechanical work also apply to a Class B license.

Class C - If you hold a Class C license, you can work on residential buildings for single-family or multi-family residential buildings with fewer than 3 floors and fewer than four separate units.

Note that electrical, plumbing, or mechanical work will require additional licenses.

What is The Easiest Colorado Contractor License to Get?

The easiest license to get all depends on your skills and the services you want to provide. Consider what your focus is, and decide.

For contractor work that mostly involves general home repairs and remodelling, you should apply for a general contractor license. If you’re a plumber by trade, then, of course, it makes sense for you to pursue a plumbing license.

Bear in mind that if you do not have a license for a particular trade, you cannot provide that service — even if you have the skills. So without an electrician’s license, you can’t legally rewire a room (even if you know how.)

On the other hand, If you don’t have any experience and want to obtain a license to perform work, there’s another option. One of the easiest ways is to get licensed as an RMO (Responsible Manager Officer) or RME (Responsible Managing Employee).

As an RMO, you’re a licensed contractor who allows your license number to be used by an existing business to take on construction projects over $500. It’s the same for RME, except the contractor qualifying the company is an employee.

With this approach, you are hiring a licensed RMO as a project manager and in essence “borrowing” their license to comply with the law.

Do You Need a Colorado Contractor License to be a Handyman?

Much like a general contractor in Colorado, working as a handyman does not require a state-level license. However, you should check with your local licensing agencies or authorities to find out what may be needed to perform certains types of work in your area.

Can I Be My Own General Contractor in Colorado?

Yes. You do not need a license to work on your own home, even when that work is plumbing or electrical.

But, and this is an important “but.”