Does a Handyman Need a PA Contractor License?

If you're interested in becoming a handyman, a builder, or another type of home improvement contractor, simply follow the process outlined above. Just make sure your application is accurate and complete; applications that are not complete will take longer to process.

Visit the Registered Contractors page or call their toll-free number at 1-888-520-6680 to verify your registration once you complete the application process.

Plumbers in Pennsylvania follow a separate contractor licensing process.

Because the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania doesn't oversee the licensure of contractors, those who wish to apply will need to follow their local jurisdiction's process.

Depending on the type of plumber you are will determine the application process for your license in Pennsylvania.

Journeyman and master plumbers need a license, which enables them to work as plumbing contractors. However, apprentice plumbers do not need a license to operate in the state of Pennsylvania.

For more details on the information required for each level of plumbing contractor per city, check out the resources below.

Electricians have their own kind of P ennsylvania contractor license .

There are a few routes you can take to become a licensed electrician in Pennsylvania. Because journeyman electrician follows apprenticeship, let's focus on that.

Whether you've completed an apprenticeship program, attended a trade school, or worked under the direct supervision of a licensed electrician, becoming a licensed journeyman electrician will vary depending on where you live—just like for plumbers.

It's worth noting that not all Pennsylvania cities—like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia—offer a journeyman electrician license, so your process will be unique to your jurisdiction. Contact your local government to learn more about the specific application process.

HVAC services can apply for city-based licensing.

For those who want to pursue a career in HVAC services, licensing occurs at the city level and may vary depending on the type of license you're after.

A few of the types of HVAC licenses offered include:

Sheet Metal Systems Apprentice and Technician

Engineer - Boiler, Stationary, and Refrigeration

Warm Air Installer

HVAC Contractor

Many of these applications require years of experience and a passing score on the designated PA contractor license exam. Below are resources for applicants who live in the three largest cities in Pennsylvania, so be sure to contact your local jurisdiction for more details on your city's application requirements.

Take the Designated P ennsylvania Contractor License Exam

In addition to the application, all contractors in the state of Pennsylvania will need to take and pass the PA contractor license exam to operate legally. Depending on the type of contractor you want to become, that will determine the exam you'll need to take.

When you contact your local government, ask for information regarding the exam you're interested in taking to ensure you have everything you need to complete your application.

Other benefits of taking a licensing exam.

Virtually no one likes to take a test. Even with the right preparation, there can be a considerable amount of nervousness and anxiety. That’s why it can be helpful to focus on some of the additional benefits of getting your license.

If you're searching for new leads and clients, being officially licensed is the best marketing strategy out there. People want to work with someone they can trust, and prominently displaying and mentioning your accreditation throughout your advertising will earn that confidence.

1. It can help you land more business.

Having a license can go a long way to establishing your credibility. Think about your own experience. If you were hiring someone to work on your vehicle, would you want a mechanic with accredited certification or just someone with tools and a garage?

Many customers look at contractors the same way. Featuring your accreditation on your website and in your marketing materials can help a customer feel more confident about awarding you the job.

2. It can help you land bigger jobs.

The same thinking can apply when you’re bidding for bigger projects. There’s often more on the line for the project owner, so they want as much assurance as they can get that the person they hired can and will get the job done right.

Plus, in many parts of Pennsylvania, the only legal way to work on a construction project over $5,000 is with a license.

How Long Does it Take to Get a PA Contractors License?

According to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s website they will work to make the registration process as quick and easy as possible.

Registration may be completed online or by mailing an application to their office. They encourage applicants to complete their registration online to get a registration number and a printable temporary registration certificate instantaneously.

Get Your Business Paperwork in Order

Before you can start swinging a hammer you’ll have to spend some time setting up your business.

This usually involves registering for tax identification numbers, licenses or permits. This includes income tax withholdings, sales and use tax, and unemployment insurance tax.

This doesn’t have to be as difficult as it may sound. In fact, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania offers an online registration resource called, the PA Online Business Entity Registration (PA-100).

Don't forget, you may need to get a Pennsylvania business license as well. Read our guide for more information on that process!