How do I Check a Contractor's License?

Because contractor registration happens at the state level and licensing often happens at the local level, consumers will generally need to access two or more sources to check if a contractor is licensed.

To find a licensed contractor, some municipalities, such as Philadelphia, offer information on their websites.

You can find a registered PA Home Improvement Contractor license by searching the PA Attorney General’s database or calling 1-888-520-6680.

You can also look up which contractors have had their licenses revoked or suspended.

Don't Forget to Get Insurance

As much as we try to plan in business, the unexpected can happen. Before you get your contractor license in PA, make sure you get business insurance in Pennsylvania, particularly general liability coverage.

As I mentioned above, some cities may require you to have different levels of coverage depending on the type of contract work you do. For example, if you're a roofer, you may be required to have a certain level of GL coverage to get your PA contractor license.

Before you start to pull your hair out, take a deep breath and keep reading.

Here at Simply Business, we believe that something that’s so essential for contractors shouldn’t be that hard for them to get.

Even with a quick online search, the results can be overwhelming and confusing.

We work hard to do two important things for small business owners: understand insurance and understand their particular type of business, especially contractor businesses.

We make it easy and hassle-free to get insured. For instance, if the only time you have to deal with insurance is at 11:00 at night, you can get an online quote from us in just 10 minutes on your favorite device.

Got questions, or want to better understand what types of policies you may need and what they cover? We’ve got licensed insurance pros who can explain insurance in plain English. You can talk with one of them Monday through Friday, 8am to 8 pm (ET). Just call 844-654-7272.

We work with the nation's top insurers. That not only lets us find the coverage you need, it often lets us find it with a number of competitive quotes. All you need to do is pick the coverage and price that work best for you.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some of the coverages that we can help with:

General liability insurance — What’s your go-to tool? A trusty hammer? Reliable level? Indispensable tape measure? When it comes to insurance, you can think of general liability (GL) coverage in much the same way.

A GL policy can do a lot when it comes to financially protecting your contractor business. It can cover the costs related to claims of:

Third-party bodily injury

Third-party property damage

Personal and advertising injury

Claims arising from product defects

Medical expenses

And more

Even for the most conscientious and professional contractor, these types of incidents can and do happen. And when they do, they can have a significant financial impact. Consider this: the average claim for property damage or customer injury is an eye-popping $30,000.

Without general liability coverage, you could be faced with paying that claim yourself.

Pennsylvania workers compensation insurance - Pennsylvania requires that you carry workers compensation insurance if you have one or more employees. This includes full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees.

While compliance will keep you on the right side of the law, having workers comp also can make good business sense.

First off, if an employee gets sick or injured while working for you, workers compensation could financially cover those resulting claims, up to the limits of your policy.

PA workers' comp can protect your business's finances in the event a claim is filed. It could pay your employees’ medical bills (including rehabilitation expenses), lost wages, and even death benefits.

Plus, a workers compensation policy also could pay for legal fees if you need to defend yourself against a lawsuit.

Pennsylvania inland marine insurance - Remember that go-to tool I mentioned earlier? What would happen if it was damaged or stolen? What would happen if that also included your other tools and equipment?

Inland marine insurance can help financially protect the tools and equipment you use while in transport or on a job site.

Inland marine coverage can financially protect your business from occurrences like:

Damage to business property

Theft of business property

And more

Inland marine insurance also can cover someone else's property that gets damaged or stolen. So if you’re renting or leasing tools, your insurance may cover repairs and replacements, up to the policy’s limit.

What If I Have Other Questions About a Pennsylvania Contractor License?

Do subcontractors need to register? What about landscapers? Do I need to show my registration to potential customers? These are all good questions. And for contractors in the Keystone State, there’s a handy online resource to answer them, and many others.

Once again, the Attorney General’s website is there to help. Just check out their FAQ page.

Measure Twice, Cut Once

This well-known piece of advice certainly pays off when you’re working on a job, but it also can save you a lot of time and effort when you’re getting your Pennsylvania contractor license work off the ground. The information here should help get you off to a solid start, but as a small business owner knows, there’s always something else you need to do to build your business.

That’s another area where we can help. Check out our small business online resource center, Simply U. Whether you’re looking for help to create a website, find the best bank, or get financing for your operation, it’s filled with articles, templates, and guides to cover nearly every aspect of starting and growing a small business.