Workers’ Comp Claims: Employer Questions Answered

Can an Employer Ask About Workers’ Compensation Claims?

As an employer, you certainly want to protect a new hire from getting hurt, as well as limit any potential workers’ comp claims, so this may seem like a reasonable question.

Whether you can ask about previous claims often depends on when the question is asked. According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), you can’t ask a potential employee about previous workers’ comp claims before making a job offer.

If a candidate accepts your offer, you can ask certain questions about previous claims. It’s important to know that these questions must be consistently asked of all potential employees.

Can an Employer Dispute a Workers' Compensation Claim?

Since claims can affect an employer's workers’ comp costs, an employer may challenge a claim if they suspect that it’s fraudulent, exaggerated, or that it was not job-related. Workers’ compensation laws often differ from state to state, but most states do allow an employer to dispute a workers’ comp claim.

Typically, an adjuster handling the claim will interview an employer. That’s when an employer can raise issues about the validity of the claim. It can be helpful to have records such as incident reports, witness statements, and other documentation available to share with an adjuster.

Can Casual Employees Claim Workers’ Compensation?

A “casual employee” is one who generally doesn’t have a set work schedule or who doesn’t work a set number of hours. In most states, casual workers are not covered by workers’ compensation insurance.

However, laws can vary by state, so we recommend checking the rules in the locales where you run your business.

What is a Non-Compensable Workers' Compensation Claim?

This is a claim that is generally denied because it is not covered under a particular workers’ compensation policy. It can be related to the type of injury or the circumstances under which the injury occurred, such as:

Injuries that aren’t related to an employee’s normal work

Injuries that occurred outside work

Injuries that are self-inflicted

Injuries suffered while intentionally violating safety protocols or while committing a crime

