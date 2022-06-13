Hot take: These days, we do almost everything online.

We shop online. We bank online. We can even order groceries online and have them delivered all within the span of an hour or so.

So when it comes to starting a business of your own, why not learn how to start an ecommerce business?

An “ecommerce business” is simply another way to say an online business, online store, or online shop. It’s an umbrella term that can usually cover many types of online businesses, like a massive online store or something as low maintenance as an Etsy shop.

But the essentials of an ecommerce business are still generally the same: You’re selling a product or service via a website, rather than in person.

That means if you’re interested in learning how to start an ecommerce business that can actually work, you need a guide that focuses on:

Finding the right online store idea

Building your business’s online presence

Marketing to customers 100% online

Maintaining your online store

And more

Fortunately, that’s where we come in. Check out our helpful guide on how to start an ecommerce business from the comfort of your own home!

11 Signs You Are Ready to Create an Online Store

Before we dive into the signs you’re ready to learn how to create an online store, let’s take a minute to talk about who this article is for.

This article can be used by:

People with existing brick-and-mortar businesses looking to transition online; and

People who are interested in turning a hobby into an ecommerce store.

Some of the tips will make sense for one audience and not another, but don’t worry: No matter what your goals, this article will give you great ideas on how to start an ecommerce store.

Let’s get started!

1. You’re ready to do your product research.

If you want to start your own ecommerce business, one of the first things you need to figure out is what you’re going to sell.

It’s an important first step — and one that can feel the most overwhelming. After all, if you’re new to the ecommerce world, how do you know where to find products to sell? And how can you tell if a product is worth selling?

Don’t worry, we’ll address both of those questions throughout this article. But first, let’s focus on how to find products to sell, and how to tell if your product idea may be a good one.

In short, there are three options for finding products to sell in your online store:

Products you’ve made yourself. Whether you’re a whiz at replicating those infamous Bernie Sanders mittens or you have a special skin serum concoction your friends can’t get enough of, making your own product is one of the top ways to create an ecommerce store.

Sure, it can be expensive to make and sell your own products. There’s typically inventory, manufacturing, labor, shipping, and all those other fun costs to consider. But making your own product also gives you greater control over your brand and how your business is marketed (which we’ll go over later in this article).

Drop shipping. This is an ecommerce method where you essentially act as a middleman between a wholesale product creator and your customers. With dropshipping, you simply “ship” the products from the warehouse to your customers, without having to store inventory in your own home or office.

Dropshipping usually has plenty of advantages (no inventory storage!), but it is important to note that you’ll need to stay on top of any transaction fees or membership fees. Plus, if the warehouse can’t ship to your customers for any reason, you will likely be the one who has to deal with unhappy customers.

Purchasing products from a wholesaler. Want more control over your inventory without creating a product yourself? Then you may want to consider purchasing a product outright from a wholesaler or manufacturer.

This may be the more expensive of the three options, but it typically gives you the ability to directly manage your inventory. You’ll just need to ensure that you have enough space to accommodate any inventory you order from your suppliers.

Interested in either of the last two options listed above? Learn more about where you may be able to find reliable dropshippers or wholesale distributors.

2. You have an existing product that’s already selling well.

If you already sell products — whether it’s in a brick-and-mortar location or at local fairs and events — an ecommerce store might make sense for you if your products are selling well.

If your products sell really well or you are always running out of supply, there’s a good chance that there’s significant demand for your products online.

In that way, you’re lucky — you already have a lot of research to help you understand if your online business could potentially be a success!

So what does “selling well” usually look like?

Well, it varies, depending on the product you sell. For example, if you make nautical-themed clothing and regularly pull in enough profit to keep yourself in business, that could be considered “selling well.”

As another possible example, if you’re constantly being asked to make cosplay outfits for your friends and their friends, that could be another version of “selling well.”

Either way, you should likely have a good feeling about how your product performs, whether that data comes from a profit-loss spreadsheet you create or the number of requests you get for your product.

3. There’s demand for what you want to sell.

Sometimes when we have a great idea for a product, there’s such an overwhelming desire to get set up that we often skip one of the most important steps of creating an online store:

Understanding if people actually want to buy that product.

This is where market research can come into play.

Market research simply means taking the time to understand if there’s demand for a product you’re interested in selling. It helps ensure that you don’t invest tons of money into starting an ecommerce business, only to find out (too late) that your product may be a dud.

Here are a few quick and easy ways to consider using to conduct market research: