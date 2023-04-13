How to start a tutoring business online.

The global remote tutoring market was valued at over 7.5 billion USD in 2022,with an expected annual growth rate of approximately 15% through 2030.

Tutoring entrepreneurs should view these market predictions as an opportunity to expand their reach and revenue. Here are some tips on how to cash in on online tutoring jobs from home.

1. Set the scene: Setting the right atmosphere for a productive remote tutoring session is key. Let’s face it — online video can sometimes look grim. Find a quiet place in your home with plenty of light and a clean, neutral background.

2. Get hardware ready: Along with your physical classroom, make sure your computing hardware is ready for prime time. You’ll need a computer with a strong internet connection, webcam, and microphone for remote tutoring sessions. You also may want to consider lighting and other audio/video equipment.

3. Get software ready: Be sure to look for a video conferencing service that allows you to schedule sessions, send meeting links, and share your screen. Zoom, Google Hangout, and Skype are some of the top-rated free services you may want to consider.

Google Docs is a powerful tool for sharing documents, editing, and making comments. Google Classroom is an all-in-one teaching and learning platform that provides a central hub for resources, assignments, and grading.

You also may want to consider purchasing virtual whiteboard software to illustrate and share concepts with your remote tutoring students.

4. Join an online tutoring website: What’s one of the fastest ways to start tutoring online? Consider joining an existing tutoring platform. Often, it’s as simple as filling in your basic credentials, a bio, and tutoring preferences. Tutoring services such as Chegg, Preply, and Skooli will connect you to students and provide high-tech booking, scheduling, and payment options.

What Do I Need to Start a Tutoring Business?

It’s never easy to start a business, but tutoring is one of the least complicated.

Here are some essential steps to launch your tutoring venture:

1. Choose your business structure: Some tutors who are just starting out might not consider their side hustle a legit business. But Uncle Sam and your state may beg to differ. So to properly comply with both, start by choosing a business structure. This critical decision will likely determine your tax rate, among other implications.

For most tutors, a sole proprietorship is the most common business structure. But don’t panic — a sole proprietorship is easy to form. If you begin conducting business and don’t pick another entity type, the IRS automatically considers your business a sole proprietorship. There may come a time when you’ll want to consider a more complex business structure such as an LLC (Limited Liability Company). For more information on the differences between an LLC and sole proprietorship, go here.

2. Pick a name: First impressions matter; this is your chance to define your brand and distinguish yourself from competitors. When you start a sole proprietorship, your legal name is, by default, your business name. But you have the option to create a separate business name, referred to as Doing Business As (DBA).

Check out the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website to ensure your business name isn’t already taken. And sites like GoDaddy can tell you if your chosen website domain name is available.

3. Register your name: No further action is required if you opt to use your full legal name for your business. However, if you plan to use another name, you may need to register a DBA. Check with your secretary of state or county clerk’s office to ensure you’re completing the process correctly. Requirements to file vary from state to state.

4. Separate your business and personal finances: Even if you’re a sole proprietor, maintaining this divide will help you track and simplify your finances. And you will thank yourself when income tax season rolls around!

5. Create a business plan: All startups — large or small — need a road map. Sounds intimidating, right? Don’t panic, we’ve got you! Check out this helpful step-by-step guide that includes a free business plan template.

6. Report your income: As a self-employed individual, you must file an income tax return if your annual net earnings are $400 or more. Don’t stress, though! Starting a tutoring business means you can now deduct business expenses from your taxable income!

Does starting a tutoring business require a college degree?

Good news! Tutors don’t need any specific qualifications or degrees to start a business. While not required, a college diploma or advanced degree may give you a leg up. The career-planning site Zippia estimates that more than 65% of tutors hold bachelor’s degrees and 13% hold associate degrees.

Do you need a license to start a tutoring business?

Although you don’t need a teaching degree or tutoring license, if you tutor for a school or at a tutoring center, you may need certification from the National Tutoring Association. Certification can enhance your credibility with potential clients and employers, even if not required.

Another industry pro tip — consider getting a self-background check that you can share with potential clients, especially if you plan to tutor minors. This process can build trust and provide peace of mind for parents who aren’t able to supervise your session. You can request a background check at GoodHire for $29.99 and up.

What are the legal requirements for starting a tutoring business?

The requirements vary from state to state, but most small businesses need a combination of licenses and permits from both federal and state agencies. Sound overwhelming? We've done the research for you. Simply go here and choose the state where you operate to learn more about your licensing process.