How to Become an Esthetician: Your Step-by-Step Guide

Susan Hamilton
8 December 2023
We all know someone with a radiant, youthful glow. What’s their secret? It may be an esthetician!
If you’re considering a career as an esthetician, you’re on a solid path to helping people feel good about themselves and the way they look. Working in the beauty industry can be a fulfilling career, but there’s a lot to learn about how to become a licensed and insured esthetician.
The good news is we have a step-by-step guide filled with information that will answer your questions about pursuing a career in the beauty industry, including how to start an esthetician business.
Let’s get glowing!
An esthetician is a trained skin care professional who performs treatments such as facials, chemical peels, pore cleansing, makeup application, and hair removal. People often seek the help of an esthetician to treat conditions such as acne, sun pigmentation, wrinkles, or scarring.
Most estheticians work at salons or spas, but you also may find exciting career opportunities at resorts, med spas, hotels, and movie sets.
It’s important to note that estheticians are not medical professionals. An esthetician works with clients, whereas a medical esthetician treats patients with more advanced techniques in a setting such as a hospital or at a medical esthetics center. If you’re wondering how to become a medical esthetician, you can find information on medical esthetician programs and medical esthetician schools here.
Many people think estheticians and cosmetologists are the same occupations, but they’re not. In the beauty world, cosmetology is a broad field that includes hair, nails, makeup, and skin care. Estheticians focus exclusively on skin health and may be licensed to perform more advanced skin treatments.
If you’re thinking about becoming an esthetician, it may be worth exploring a career in cosmetology as well. A cosmetologist may become an esthetician if they continue their training and education.
Like many fields, you’ll need specific training to become a licensed and certified esthetician. Begin by looking for an accredited esthetician training program in your state. Generally, courses for estheticians require applicants to be at least 16-17 years old.
Your state may require 300 to 1500 hours of esthetician schooling at an accredited training program to qualify for a license. Most states require a minimum of 600 hours of state-approved training, and some states allow apprenticeship hours instead of or in addition to school hours.
Once you complete your hours, you can take the state exam to obtain a professional license. The exam takes about three hours and includes a written test and a practical, hands-on exam where you perform services that align with your state’s laws and regulations.
Now that you know how to become an esthetician, let’s talk about the benefits of working in the beauty industry.
Careers in esthetics can be very gratifying. Estheticians spend their days helping people feel more comfortable in their own skin (literally!). In addition to boosting your clients’ confidence, you're helping them maintain a healthy skin routine.
There are many other benefits to becoming an esthetician:
Estheticians typically book their services by appointment, so you may have the flexibility to set a schedule that works for you.
An esthetician career is a good fit if you’re a people person. You’ll have plenty of personal interaction with your clients, and you may forge lasting, loyal relationships with them.
In addition to your esthetician salary, you may also have the opportunity to supplement your hourly pay with earned tips, bonuses, and commissions on products and services. In hot markets like Miami and Los Angeles, an esthetician’s salary can exceed $100,000.
No two clients or skin types are alike, so you’ll put your experience to good use with different techniques and treatments every day. There are also many different esthetician specializations available to those who are interested.
An advanced esthetician can provide more advanced skin care treatments than a basic esthetician, such as microdermabrasion, chemical peels, and laser skin treatments.
Yes, there are male estheticians and also estheticians for men. They typically make up a small percentage of the esthetician workforce but if more men hire estheticians it is possible that the number of male estheticians and specialized estheticians for men will increase.
A traveling or mobile esthetician is an esthetician who provides their services at multiple locations, rather than being tied to one salon or spa. And by investing in a mobile spa truck, you'll have a workspace that is filled with the supplies you need. This can be a great option for estheticians who want to work in a variety of settings or who want additional flexibility in setting their own schedule. More information about how to become a traveling esthetician can be found here.
Yes, there are some remote esthetician jobs, but these roles may be less available than in-person esthetician jobs.
Some companies may allow estheticians to work from home providing customer service or sales support. You may also be able to find telecommuting jobs teaching esthetics or working as a consultant.
Working as an esthetician on a cruise ship is a great way to see the world while doing what you love. International resorts and cruise ships often require extra licenses or certificates.
Being versatile also can be helpful, so you may want to consider licenses or certificates for other services, such as massage therapy, as a nail technician, or as a makeup artist. You can learn more about cruise ship esthetician jobs by contacting cruise lines directly or searching for jobs on job boards.
A mortician esthetician is an esthetician who specializes in providing esthetic treatments to the deceased. This can include applying makeup, doing hair, and providing manicures and pedicures. Mortician estheticians typically work in funeral homes, but some may also work in mortuaries or crematories.
An organic esthetician is an esthetician who uses organic products and treatments in their practice. This can include using organic skincare products, using organic essential oils, and providing organic facials and body treatments. Organic estheticians may also use green methods, such as using recycled materials and energy-efficient equipment.
A minimalistic esthetician is an esthetician who uses fewer products and treatments in their practice. This can include using fewer products on the skin, using fewer products overall, and providing treatments that are less aggressive. Minimalist estheticians may also use natural methods, such as using plant-based products and using gentle techniques.
If a career in esthetics sounds attractive, it may be time to enroll in a program.
Here’s what you need to know about esthetician schooling:
Finding the best courses for estheticians may take a bit of research, given the variety of specializations. You'll want to choose an accredited program that suits your educational goals and fits your budget. To make the best choice for your esthetician schooling, check out this list of the top programs in the U.S.
Every school has a different curriculum and coursework, but courses for estheticians typically cover these topics:
There is no straight answer to that question. It all depends on your state’s requirements and your personal circumstances.
Let’s say you live in Arizona, where the esthetician schooling requirement is 600 classroom hours. It would generally take five or six months to complete the coursework as a full-time student. However, if you attend the program part-time, it would take much longer.
Once you wrap up your esthetician schooling, you may be required to complete months of on-the-job experience before obtaining your license. Each state has a set number of educational hours you must complete, whether through esthetician school or an apprenticeship.
For example, Georgia requires 1,000 classroom hours or 2,000 apprenticeship hours. If you choose an apprenticeship, it may take a year for you to finish your program. Additionally, if you pursue a specialized area, it will take longer for you to complete the extra training.
Once you’ve completed your esthetician schooling and obtained an entry-level license, becoming a certified esthetician can take an additional 4 to 6 weeks.
So how long does it take to become an esthetician?
Becoming a licensed and certified esthetician may take anywhere from a few months to three years. It all depends on where you live, how much time you have to dedicate to education and training, and your personal career goals.
Complete an accredited esthetician training program.
We’ve said it before, and it bears repeating. Choosing an accredited school is a critical step.
Most licensing boards require graduation from an accredited esthetics program, so make sure your school’s courses for estheticians meet your state’s licensure requirements.
Here’s another reason to choose an accredited school: They will likely have a much stronger reputation, which can help you land a job after graduation.
Take and pass your esthetician exams.
Most states require you to pass the National-Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology (NIC) exam to become a licensed esthetician. Of the states that don’t require NIC testing, most administer similar tests of their own. Exam prep tools like the NIC practice exam can help you prepare for your licensing exam.
Pay your state’s esthetician licensing fee.
You passed your exam! Now you can register as an esthetician with your state’s Board of Cosmetology. Like other licensed professionals, you will have to pay a fee for your license, which varies by state.
Become a certified esthetician.
Want to take your career to the next level? The National Esthetician Certification offers the highest voluntary credential in the United States by exceeding the standards of entry-level licensure. And becoming a certified esthetician demonstrates your commitment to excellence to potential employers and customers.
Yes. Before you can legally work as an esthetician, you'll need to earn a license. As we mentioned before, licensing requirements differ in every state, so make sure you know what your state requires.
While licensing requirements differ in every state, the general process for obtaining an esthetician license is similar under all state licensing boards. You must complete a set number of esthetician training hours, take and pass all the required exams, and pay a licensing fee.
Remember, once you’ve paid your initial licensing fee, you must maintain a current esthetician license. Standards for renewing a license vary from state to state, with many requiring renewals yearly or every two years.
One of the most compelling reasons to have a license is trust. Let’s face it — skin care is delicate, so most people want to know that the person waxing, exfoliating, or lasering their face is a specially-trained, licensed and certified esthetician
A licensed and certified esthetician must uphold the standards of their industry, so having these credentials may result in greater trust from potential clients and employers.
Licensing also can impact an esthetician’s salary. Researchers have found that licensed workers tend to earn more than similar workers who are not required to obtain licenses. An esthetician license is critical if you want to position yourself as a professional in the industry — and earn a pretty penny!
Beauty is a passion for many estheticians, so naturally, you may want to take your career to the next level by starting your own business.
If you want to know what it will take to start an esthetician business, we have some tips to help you lay a foundation for success:
We’ve already covered how to become an esthetician, and the importance of training and licensing. If your experience is limited to facials, waxing, and brow tinting, you won’t be able to perform procedures like laser treatments, microdermabrasion, or other specialty services when you launch your business.
Decide on which treatments you want to offer, and take the relevant training courses you need to meet the requirements to offer those services. Advanced courses for estheticians take time to complete, so plan ahead.
A business license differs from an esthetician’s license — not all estheticians need a business license. However, if you open a salon or spa, you will need a business license to operate in your state.
Every state has its own rules and regulations, so brush up on your area’s license and permit requirements.
Will you rent commercial esthetician space? Or can you operate a home esthetician business? As explored earlier, you might want to even consider becoming a traveling esthetician. Whatever venue you choose, make sure it can accommodate everything you need to run your business, including room for equipment, supplies, and clients.
In addition to treatment rooms, you may also want a changing room, showers, washroom, and a reception area to help make your clients feel comfortable while they wait.
Your esthetician business is all about health and wellness, so your brand should radiate those qualities. A consistent brand style helps your business become recognizable and distinguishes it from competitors.
Choose a unique name for your business and hire a graphic designer to create a logo and color palette. Carry this through everything associated with your business, from your furnishings and uniforms to your website and marketing materials.
You’ve got talent, training, and a welcoming space. Now you need to create a buzz about the launch of your esthetician business. To attract as many new clients as possible, use a multichannel strategy that includes email, social media, and local advertising.
Consider hosting a launch event in advance of your official opening. Focus on your unique selling points and services, and offer incentives for new clients. Your marketing efforts should drive traffic to your website, where clients can see a complete list of your services and also book appointments online.
The cost of esthetician insurance is likely less compared to what you might spend if you get sued by a client (even if you did nothing wrong) or if you were accidentally negligent while treating a client.
Additionally, your state may require you to carry insurance to perform services or rent business space. Insurance for estheticians can include many different policies, depending on your business’s exact needs.
Here are two core policies we recommend:
General liability (“GL”) insurance typically covers costs associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party.
Here’s how general liability insurance for estheticians works:
If you rent a space and accidentally damage a countertop with a harsh chemical, you would have to pay for a counter replacement out of your own pocket which is a financial hit you might not be able to absorb.
With esthetician liability insurance coverage, your policy could help cover the cost. GL coverage also can protect some of your esthetician equipment if it’s stolen or damaged while you’re working.
As an esthetician, you know that a chemical mishap isn’t limited to a countertop. It could happen with a client!
Let’s say you apply a chemical peel to your client’s face. You set a timer, and then you get pulled away by another client, leaving your first client to sit for a prolonged period. When you return to her, her skin is noticeably red, irritated, and may even be permanently damaged. She decides to sue you for negligence.
Professional liability insurance typically can help protect your business’s finances — and your own — if you're responsible for a mistake you made while providing your services. PL coverage is generally recommended for estheticians, as this line of work exposes you to many risks.
At Simply Business, we’d love for you to never have to worry about property damage or negligence claims. Still, even the most careful esthetician can have an accident or make a mistake that may result in thousands of dollars of damages.
As a small business owner, you can protect yourself with esthetician insurance that may help cover you from catastrophic costs, up to your policy limits. We make it easy to compare free insurance quotes and see what coverage options may work best for you and your business.
For even more peace of mind, the right startup business insurance can eliminate a lot of worry. Additionally, your state may require you to carry insurance to perform services or rent business space. With Simply Business, you can download a copy of your certificate of insurance liability (COI) anytime.
For many estheticians, opening a salon can be a dream come true.
While it takes time, energy, and money to get a business up and running, it’s possible to launch an esthetician business with a modest budget.
Renting a physical storefront or office can be an expensive startup cost, so if possible, consider operating out of your home in the beginning.
If you are passionate about a career in esthetics, launching your own business can be empowering. You’ll have the freedom to be your own boss in an industry you love. See below for some of the typical supplies necessary to get an esthetician business up and running.
Esthetician Chair: A comfortable, adjustable chair is a must for any esthetician. It allows you to position your clients comfortably for treatments and gives you the ability to move around them easily.
Esthetician Stool: A stool is necessary for any esthetician so that you can have a comfortable place to sit while working on your clients. It also allows you to be at the right height for treatments.
Esthetician Table: An esthetician table is necessary so that you have a place to put your supplies and equipment. It also allows you to position your clients comfortably for treatments.
Esthetician Lights: Good lighting is important for any esthetician so that you can see your client's skin clearly. It also helps to create a relaxing atmosphere for your clients.
Esthetician Rolling Cart: A cart is a great way to keep your supplies and equipment organized and within reach. A rolling cart also allows you to move around easily while you are working.
Esthetician Towels: Towels are necessary for any esthetician so that you can keep your clients clean and comfortable during treatments.
Esthetician Clothing: The proper clothing is necessary for any esthetician so that you can be easily identified as a professional. They also help to create a clean and professional appearance. Many estheticians choose to wear a base layer of esthetician scrubs which are stain proof and easily cleaned with an esthetician lab coat on top.
Esthetician Kit: An esthetician kit is a great way to keep all of your supplies and equipment organized and within reach. It also allows you to move around easily while you are working. Typical items you'd find inside include things like: facial steamer, high frequency machine, extraction tool, and more.
If you made it this far, then beauty is more than skin deep for you! You are destined for a rewarding career in the skin care industry. Now that you know how to become a licensed and insured esthetician, maybe one day you’ll have a business that impacts the health and well-being of many loyal clients.
Written by
Susan Hamilton
I've always loved to write and have been lucky enough to make a career out of it. After many years in the corporate advertising world, I'm now a freelance writer—running my own show and contributing to Simply Business. Fun fact: I have three desks in my house, but I still do my best thinking walking in the woods.
Susan writes on a number of topics such as workplace safety, customer sales, and workers' compensation insurance.
