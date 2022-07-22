How to Become an Esthetician: Your Step-by-Step Guide

Esthetician Training: Here's What to Expect

If a career in esthetics sounds attractive, it may be time to enroll in a program.

Here’s what you need to know about esthetician schooling:

Where can I train to become an esthetician?

Finding the best courses for estheticians may take a bit of research, given the variety of specializations. You'll want to choose an accredited program that suits your educational goals and fits your budget. To make the best choice for your esthetician schooling, check out this list of the top programs in the U.S.

What do you learn in esthetician school?

Every school has a different curriculum and coursework, but courses for estheticians typically cover these topics:

Anatomy and physiology

Ingredient analysis

Facials, cleansing, toning, and massaging

Makeup application

Hair removal and waxing

Marketing, sales, and salon management

Safety, sanitation, and sterilization

How long will it take to complete my esthetician schooling?

There is no straight answer to that question. It all depends on your state’s requirements and your personal circumstances.

Let’s say you live in Arizona, where the esthetician schooling requirement is 600 classroom hours. It would generally take five or six months to complete the coursework as a full-time student. However, if you attend the program part-time, it would take much longer.

Once you wrap up your esthetician schooling, you may be required to complete months of on-the-job experience before obtaining your license. Each state has a set number of educational hours you must complete, whether through esthetician school or an apprenticeship.

For example, Georgia requires 1,000 classroom hours or 2,000 apprenticeship hours. If you choose an apprenticeship, it may take a year for you to finish your program. Additionally, if you pursue a specialized area, it will take longer for you to complete the extra training.

Once you’ve completed your esthetician schooling and obtained an entry-level license, becoming a certified esthetician can take an additional 4 to 6 weeks.

So how long does it take to become an esthetician?

Becoming a licensed and certified esthetician may take anywhere from a few months to three years. It all depends on where you live, how much time you have to dedicate to education and training, and your personal career goals.

How to Become a Licensed and Certified Esthetician

Complete an accredited esthetician training program.

We’ve said it before, and it bears repeating. Choosing an accredited school is a critical step.

Most licensing boards require graduation from an accredited esthetics program, so make sure your school’s courses for estheticians meet your state’s licensure requirements.

Here’s another reason to choose an accredited school: They will likely have a much stronger reputation, which can help you land a job after graduation.

Take and pass your esthetician exams.

Most states require you to pass the National-Interstate Council of State Boards of Cosmetology (NIC) exam to become a licensed esthetician. Of the states that don’t require NIC testing, most administer similar tests of their own. Exam prep tools like the NIC practice exam can help you prepare for your licensing exam.

Pay your state’s esthetician licensing fee.

You passed your exam! Now you can register as an esthetician with your state’s Board of Cosmetology. Like other licensed professionals, you will have to pay a fee for your license, which varies by state.

Become a certified esthetician.

Want to take your career to the next level? The National Esthetician Certification offers the highest voluntary credential in the United States by exceeding the standards of entry-level licensure. And becoming a certified esthetician demonstrates your commitment to excellence to potential employers and customers.

Do you need a license to be an esthetician?

Yes. Before you can legally work as an esthetician, you'll need to earn a license. As we mentioned before, licensing requirements differ in every state, so make sure you know what your state requires.

How to get an esthetician license:

While licensing requirements differ in every state, the general process for obtaining an esthetician license is similar under all state licensing boards. You must complete a set number of esthetician training hours, take and pass all the required exams, and pay a licensing fee.

Remember, once you’ve paid your initial licensing fee, you must maintain a current esthetician license. Standards for renewing a license vary from state to state, with many requiring renewals yearly or every two years.

Esthetician license benefits:

One of the most compelling reasons to have a license is trust. Let’s face it — skin care is delicate, so most people want to know that the person waxing, exfoliating, or lasering their face is a specially-trained, licensed and certified esthetician

A licensed and certified esthetician must uphold the standards of their industry, so having these credentials may result in greater trust from potential clients and employers.

Licensing also can impact an esthetician’s salary. Researchers have found that licensed workers tend to earn more than similar workers who are not required to obtain licenses. An esthetician license is critical if you want to position yourself as a professional in the industry — and earn a pretty penny!

How to Start Your Own Esthetician Business

Beauty is a passion for many estheticians, so naturally, you may want to take your career to the next level by starting your own business.

If you want to know what it will take to start an esthetician business, we have some tips to help you lay a foundation for success:

1. Take advanced courses for estheticians.

We’ve already covered how to become an esthetician, and the importance of training and licensing. If your experience is limited to facials, waxing, and brow tinting, you won’t be able to perform procedures like laser treatments, microdermabrasion, or other specialty services when you launch your business.

Decide on which treatments you want to offer, and take the relevant training courses you need to meet the requirements to offer those services. Advanced courses for estheticians take time to complete, so plan ahead.

2. Get a business license.

A business license differs from an esthetician’s license — not all estheticians need a business license. However, if you open a salon or spa, you will need a business license to operate in your state.

Every state has its own rules and regulations, so brush up on your area’s license and permit requirements.

3. Find an esthetician space.

Will you rent commercial esthetician space? Or can you operate a home esthetician business? As explored earlier, you might want to even consider becoming a traveling esthetician. Whatever venue you choose, make sure it can accommodate everything you need to run your business, including room for equipment, supplies, and clients.

In addition to treatment rooms, you may also want a changing room, showers, washroom, and a reception area to help make your clients feel comfortable while they wait.

4. Brand your business.

Your esthetician business is all about health and wellness, so your brand should radiate those qualities. A consistent brand style helps your business become recognizable and distinguishes it from competitors.

Choose a unique name for your business and hire a graphic designer to create a logo and color palette. Carry this through everything associated with your business, from your furnishings and uniforms to your website and marketing materials.

5. Spread the word.

You’ve got talent, training, and a welcoming space. Now you need to create a buzz about the launch of your esthetician business. To attract as many new clients as possible, use a multichannel strategy that includes email, social media, and local advertising.

Consider hosting a launch event in advance of your official opening. Focus on your unique selling points and services, and offer incentives for new clients. Your marketing efforts should drive traffic to your website, where clients can see a complete list of your services and also book appointments online.

Get Esthetician Insurance.

The cost of esthetician insurance is likely less compared to what you might spend if you get sued by a client (even if you did nothing wrong) or if you were accidentally negligent while treating a client.

Additionally, your state may require you to carry insurance to perform services or rent business space. Insurance for estheticians can include many different policies, depending on your business’s exact needs.

Here are two core policies we recommend:

General liability insurance

General liability (“GL”) insurance typically covers costs associated with third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury to a third party.

Here’s how general liability insurance for estheticians works:

If you rent a space and accidentally damage a countertop with a harsh chemical, you would have to pay for a counter replacement out of your own pocket which is a financial hit you might not be able to absorb.

With esthetician liability insurance coverage, your policy could help cover the cost. GL coverage also can protect some of your esthetician equipment if it’s stolen or damaged while you’re working.

Professional Liability Insurance for Estheticians

As an esthetician, you know that a chemical mishap isn’t limited to a countertop. It could happen with a client!

Let’s say you apply a chemical peel to your client’s face. You set a timer, and then you get pulled away by another client, leaving your first client to sit for a prolonged period. When you return to her, her skin is noticeably red, irritated, and may even be permanently damaged. She decides to sue you for negligence.

Professional liability insurance typically can help protect your business’s finances — and your own — if you're responsible for a mistake you made while providing your services. PL coverage is generally recommended for estheticians, as this line of work exposes you to many risks.

At Simply Business, we’d love for you to never have to worry about property damage or negligence claims. Still, even the most careful esthetician can have an accident or make a mistake that may result in thousands of dollars of damages.

As a small business owner, you can protect yourself with esthetician insurance that may help cover you from catastrophic costs, up to your policy limits. We make it easy to compare free insurance quotes and see what coverage options may work best for you and your business.

For even more peace of mind, the right startup business insurance can eliminate a lot of worry. Additionally, your state may require you to carry insurance to perform services or rent business space. With Simply Business, you can download a copy of your certificate of insurance liability (COI) anytime.