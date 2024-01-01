What Type of Esthetician Insurance Do I Need for My Business?

Insurance for estheticians can include many different policies, depending on your business’s exact needs. Here are three core policies we recommend for esthetician insurance coverage:

Commercial General Liability insurance

Commercial general liability (GL) insurance for estheticians covers costs associated with third-party accidents, damages to property, and bodily injury to a third-party. General liability coverage can also protect some of your esthetician equipment in case it gets damaged or stolen while you’re doing your work.

Without this type of coverage, your business may be responsible for those costs. The average claim for property damage or accidents for small businesses is $30,000, so you’ll definitely want to protect yourself with general liability insurance.

Here’s an example of how general liability insurance can work for estheticians: Let’s say you rent a room from a medical spa to perform your services. While working on a client, you accidentally drop a solution on the spa’s floor, and it ends up staining the flooring. The owner is furious and demands you pay the cost to replace the floor, which comes out to thousands of dollars.

Without esthetician liability insurance coverage, you’d have to pay that money out of your own pocket. Fortunately, your policy has your back, as it can pay out the cost of replacing the floor, plus any additional fees incurred by the incident (like if the owner decided to sue you and you had to hire a lawyer).

So what exactly could general liability insurance cover? Here’s a quick summary: