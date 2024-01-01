Compare Free Quotes from Top Insurers. Get an Affordable Policy in Under 10 Minutes.
Insurance for estheticians can include many different policies, depending on your business’s exact needs. Here are three core policies we recommend for esthetician insurance coverage:
Commercial general liability (GL) insurance for estheticians covers costs associated with third-party accidents, damages to property, and bodily injury to a third-party. General liability coverage can also protect some of your esthetician equipment in case it gets damaged or stolen while you’re doing your work.
Without this type of coverage, your business may be responsible for those costs. The average claim for property damage or accidents for small businesses is $30,000, so you’ll definitely want to protect yourself with general liability insurance.
Here’s an example of how general liability insurance can work for estheticians: Let’s say you rent a room from a medical spa to perform your services. While working on a client, you accidentally drop a solution on the spa’s floor, and it ends up staining the flooring. The owner is furious and demands you pay the cost to replace the floor, which comes out to thousands of dollars.
Without esthetician liability insurance coverage, you’d have to pay that money out of your own pocket. Fortunately, your policy has your back, as it can pay out the cost of replacing the floor, plus any additional fees incurred by the incident (like if the owner decided to sue you and you had to hire a lawyer).
So what exactly could general liability insurance cover? Here’s a quick summary:
Now check out what general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
As a licensed esthetician, you probably work with a lot of chemicals and tools that could potentially cause harm to your customers if you don’t use them correctly. For example, what happens if a customer tells you she’s allergic to glycolic acid, but you end up using it in a facial - and she has a horrible allergic reaction?
That’s where professional liability insurance comes in!
Esthetician professional liability insurance covers you, your employees, and your business if your client claims that you, your employees, or your business were negligent in providing your professional services. We know that’s definitely a lot of insurance-speak, so let’s take a look at how PL insurance works in action.
Let’s say you’re providing a microdermabrasion to a glowing bride-to-be a month before her wedding. You assure her that her skin will be ready for the big day because, well, in your experience, the side effects usually only last a week or two. Unfortunately, that’s not what happened with your bride-to-be - and her skin looks horrible for her big day. She’s so upset that she decides to sue you.
Professional liability insurance can protect your business’s finances - and your own - in case you're responsible for a mistake you made while providing your services or you’re being sued for that mistake. This coverage is recommended for estheticians, as your line of work exposes you to risks that PL insurance can protect you from.
Here’s a brief recap on what professional liability can cover:
Keep in mind that PL insurance usually doesn’t cover:
In most states, if you have an employee (even if they’re part-time or temporary), you’ll be legally required to carry workers compensation insurance. This insurance (more casually referred to as workers comp) protects your business in case any of your employees get hurt, injured, or sick while working on the job.
For example, let’s say you have an employee who ends up getting chemicals in her eyes while bleaching a client’s hair. That employee has to go to the hospital, which results in big medical bills. Instead of your business having to fork over the money for those bills, your workers compensation policy will cover the employee’s medical bills and other related expenses, like time missed from work.
The importance of having workers compensation insurance - especially for estheticians - cannot be overstated. Here’s why: In 2018, work injury costs totalled a whopping $170.8 billion. The average work injury case amounted to about $41,000, which can be pretty devastating to an esthetician and their business.
Workers compensation insurance for estheticians can cover:
We get that esthetician insurance can feel like a big expense, especially if you’re just starting out or you need your money for costs like equipment or renting out space for your practice.
But here’s the thing: What you spend on esthetician insurance is minimal compared to what you might end up spending if you get sued by an angry customer (even if you did nothing wrong) or if you accidentally were negligent while giving a customer a beauty treatment. Additionally, if insurance coverage is required in your state, not having a policy could end up landing you in legal hot water.
Just consider the average costs small business owners are exposed to without insurance:
Lawsuits are surprisingly common: 43% of small business owners have reported being threatened with or involved in a civil lawsuit.
Keep in mind that you don’t even have to do anything wrong to get sued by a customer. You could have provided the best services, but if a client still decides to sue you because they were dissatisfied in some way with your services, you may have to spend money to hire a lawyer and defend your business.
Without the appropriate insurance coverage, those costly claims and lawsuits could come out of your own pocket!
Additionally, having proof of insurance can be a key difference maker for milestones that grow your esthetician business, like:
If you have any part-time or full-time employees, you’ll be required to carry workers compensation insurance. Your state may also require you to carry esthetician liability insurance. Keep in mind that you may also be required to carry insurance to rent out a space to perform your esthetician services.
In general, you can deduct the cost of your insurance when filing your business’s taxes. For more information on what business expenses are tax-deductible, we recommend talking to an accountant.
The coverage you need will depend on a number of factors, such as:
We’ve designed our quote form to provide you with recommended amounts of coverage. If you have more questions, our licensed insurance agents will be happy to help!
We know you’re busy, so if you want to get esthetician insurance quotes as quickly as possible, we recommend having the following on hand:
It can, as your state may have a different insurance requirement for estheticians than another state. But don’t worry: our quote process can provide you with the insurance you need for your specific state. Additionally, our insurance agents can help you better understand your state’s specific requirements for esthetician liability insurance.
A comprehensive insurance product - one that includes general liability, professional liability, and workers compensation - can cover:
The cost of your policy will largely depend on the type of work you’re doing, as well as if you have any employees on your team. But in general, you can expect your policy costs to be determined by:
Want to see how much your esthetician insurance may cost? Just click here to answer a few questions and get free quotes to compare policy prices.
If you perform other services, our licensed agents can help you find the right insurance coverage that can offer robust protection.
