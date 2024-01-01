Hairstylist Insurance

Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
Whether you call yourself a hair stylist or a hairdresser, you have a lot to juggle, and growing your business is number one.
Some people may be asking, Is there a difference between a hairdresser and a hair stylist? In most cases, these terms mean the same thing. They refer to someone who is up to date on the latest hair trends and techniques, can keep their clients happy, and offer a new look that boost’s one’s self esteem.
Sound like you? Then you deserve personalized insurance that makes the cut. Luckily, we can help you with that.
Simply Business offers comprehensive hair stylist insurance from top insurers around the country. By answering a few questions about your business, you’ll get free quotes to compare.
Even better, it only takes a few minutes.
Ready to protect what you’ve built?
Not an expert in hair stylist liability insurance? Don’t worry — you don’t have to be. There are a few types of insurance policies available to you, and we’ll explain each one.
General Liability (GL) insurance is the broadest type of hair stylist insurance. This policy covers expenses from accidents or damages, as well as bodily injury to a client. You’ll also have the option to add protection for your tools and equipment, which would offset the cost if they are damaged.
Nobody plans for accidents to happen in their business, but unfortunately, they do. Without business insurance, you’d be stuck with the bill for any damages and legal fees. Did you know that the average claim for property damage or accidents for a small business is $30,000?
An expensive claim could cause a severe setback in your business or personal finances. That’s why we suggest general liability insurance for hair stylists, whether you own your salon or rent a chair at someone else’s shop.
Still not sure what hair stylist insurance could cover? Let’s review a scenario. One day you’re carrying an armful of products, and you accidentally drop a shampoo bottle that isn’t tightly sealed. The shampoo spills on the floor, and you go to the back to get a mop. In the meantime, a client walking to the hair washing area slips and falls on the shampoo slick. They tried to brace their fall and ended up with a broken wrist and a hospital bill.
If you didn’t have general liability insurance, it’s likely that you would need to pay the client’s medical bills. If you don’t have that cash in the business, you’d have to turn to your family’s finances. However, your general liability insurance may cover the client’s medical bills. General liability insurance would also help you with legal fees, if the client sues you.
As a review, general liability insurance typically covers:
Here’s what general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
You always do your best to give clients an enjoyable experience, but what if a client states otherwise? Professional liability (PL) insurance protects you in case your client claims that you, your employees, or your business were negligent in providing your professional services.
What does it mean to be “negligent,” though?
Let’s say you are coloring a new client’s hair. As their lightener is processing, they complain about a burning sensation. You immediately wash their hair, but they later claim they have a chemical burn on their scalp, causing lasting damage. They threaten to sue you for damages and distress.
This same scenario would play out very differently for a stylist with professional liability insurance versus one without. Without PL coverage, a hair stylist would need to pay the costs of their negligence , as well as any legal defense. But a hair stylist with professional liability insurance may not have to personally pay for all the sky-high medical and legal bills.
Professional liability usually isn’t required by state law, but having it can mean the difference between a long career and a potentially business-ending setback.
Here’s an overview of what professional liability can cover:
Now let’s take a look at what PL insurance usually doesn’t cover:
Of the three insurance types we’re covering, workers compensation insurance is the one you’ve most likely heard of. That’s because federal law requires nearly all employers to have it. This type of coverage, also called workers comp, is a must-have if you have one or more employees, and it covers costs if employees get sick or injured while working for you.
Each year, many employees get sick or injured on the job, and no workplace is entirely accident-proof. In 2018, work injury costs totaled over $170 billion. A workers comp claim includes medical expenses, lost wages, and more. The average claim for a workplace injury is $41,000.
Just like the other insurance types, workers compensation insurance alleviates your financial burden if the worst-case scenario comes true. A hair salon is filled with tools and products that could cause injury if mishandled, as well as the possibility of slips and falls that exist nearly everywhere.
Workers compensation insurance for hair stylists can cover:
Both salon owners and independent hair stylists benefit from having business insurance. By paying a little each month toward a policy, you ensure that your financial base won’t be affected after a single accident or upset client.
Everyone thinks that something bad could never happen to them, and while we wish that were true, an accident or negligence claim is possible for any business. A single slip of the scissors or miscalculated combination of products could have a lasting impact. Everyone has off days or seconds of distraction, and hair stylist insurance ensures that those human moments don’t jeopardize all the hard work you’ve invested.
You may not even have to make a mistake for a lawsuit to come your way, along with the associated expenses. The courts could rule in your favor against a negligence claim from a disgruntled client. Even if you don’t have to pay the negligence claim, you could face thousands of dollars in legal fees for your defense.
Your business is too important to risk not having business insurance. It’s your passion and livelihood, and that’s exactly why we recommend hair stylist insurance.
Still wondering whether insurance is worth it or not? Here are the average costs small business owners — like hair stylists! — could have to pay if they didn’t carry insurance:
Insurance isn’t just for protecting your bank account in case of an accident. Proof of insurance may be a requirement for renting space for your business. Plus, some states have a legal requirement for hair stylists to have general liability insurance.
A framed certificate of insurance (COI) also goes a long way in building trust with clients. Displaying your coverage lets clients know you take your business seriously and that you’re prepared to handle any claims that may come your way.
Ready to protect your work and get covered? Compare hair stylist insurance quotes from top insurers in under 10 minutes!
Each state has its own laws about general liability and professional liability insurance. Even where it isn’t required, though, it’s highly recommended. Workers compensation insurance is nearly always required if you have part-time or full-time employees. If you work alone, you can carry an affordable independent hair stylist insurance policy that includes just GL and PL protection.
Small business owners, including hair stylists, can often deduct the cost of insurance premiums when they file their taxes. We always recommend checking with an accountant or tax preparation service to get the most accurate information for your location and particular business needs.
Each business insurance policy is customized. The level of coverage you need depends on the services you provide, whether or not you own a shop or rent a chair, if you have employees, your location, and more.
You don’t need to figure out exactly what you need on your own, either. Our simple quote process helps you determine the right amount of business insurance coverage for you. Plus, we have licensed insurance agents to answer all of your questions.
Comparing quotes and getting insurance doesn’t take long, but you can speed up the process even more by having the following information on hand:
Your insurance needs depend on where you live and work, as your state may legally require specific policies to:
Our agents can help you better understand your state’s specific requirements for hair stylist liability insurance and independent hair stylist insurance.
A comprehensive insurance policy can usually cover:
An independent hair stylist insurance policy typically covers:
The key difference between the two is that hair stylist insurance includes workers comp coverage for employees, while independent hair stylist insurance does not have employee coverage.
Hair stylist insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all, so the cost ranges between businesses. Your coverage and monthly costs depend on the following:
Want to see how much your insurance policy may cost, without commitments or confusion?
When you fill out our quote form, you can see policy prices from the country’s most trusted insurance providers in just 10 minutes or less.
Our licensed insurance agents can help you find coverage to fit all of the services you offer.
Simply Business is an online insurance brokerage that makes it easy to compare and choose a business policy from top insurers you can trust. Thousands of clients (including hair stylists like you!) trust us to protect their growing businesses, making us one of the fastest-growing online small business insurance providers.
So why choose Simply Business? It’s, well, simple:
We’re fast and affordable. You have better things to focus on, like running your hair stylist business. Our policies are fast, affordable, and ready when you are.
We’re flexible with coverage. We’re here to help as your business grows and evolves. We can get your new business set up with coverage before opening day, or help you increase your coverage as you add locations.
We get your business. One-size-fits-all insurance is outdated. Get the exact coverage your hair stylist business needs, when you need it.
You’ve put in countless hours to build your reputation as a reliable hair stylist. That’s why we offer the best coverage to protect you.
This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, or any other form of professional advice.
