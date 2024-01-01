Hairstylist Insurance

What Insurance Should a Hairdresser Have?

Not an expert in hair stylist liability insurance? Don’t worry — you don’t have to be. There are a few types of insurance policies available to you, and we’ll explain each one.

General Liability Insurance for Hair Stylists

General Liability (GL) insurance is the broadest type of hair stylist insurance. This policy covers expenses from accidents or damages, as well as bodily injury to a client. You’ll also have the option to add protection for your tools and equipment, which would offset the cost if they are damaged.

Nobody plans for accidents to happen in their business, but unfortunately, they do. Without business insurance, you’d be stuck with the bill for any damages and legal fees. Did you know that the average claim for property damage or accidents for a small business is $30,000?

An expensive claim could cause a severe setback in your business or personal finances. That’s why we suggest general liability insurance for hair stylists, whether you own your salon or rent a chair at someone else’s shop.

Still not sure what hair stylist insurance could cover? Let’s review a scenario. One day you’re carrying an armful of products, and you accidentally drop a shampoo bottle that isn’t tightly sealed. The shampoo spills on the floor, and you go to the back to get a mop. In the meantime, a client walking to the hair washing area slips and falls on the shampoo slick. They tried to brace their fall and ended up with a broken wrist and a hospital bill.

If you didn’t have general liability insurance, it’s likely that you would need to pay the client’s medical bills. If you don’t have that cash in the business, you’d have to turn to your family’s finances. However, your general liability insurance may cover the client’s medical bills. General liability insurance would also help you with legal fees, if the client sues you.

As a review, general liability insurance typically covers: