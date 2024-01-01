Mobile Hairdressing Insurance

What Insurance Do I Need for My Mobile Hairdressing Business?

You’ve learned bangs and balayage, but your time as a hairdresser has never brought you to learn about insurance. That is, until today. If you’re looking for a crash course in the types of policies available to you, and what they can cover, read on!

General Liability Insurance

Let’s start our exploration into mobile hair and beauty insurance with the most popular type of policy. General liability insurance typically covers bodily injury, property damage, and third-party accidents. In this case, “third party” refers to clients or vendors.

The term “general” may sound unassuming, but the accidents this insurance can cover are no joke. The average claim for property damage or accidents in small businesses is $30,000, which is enough to potentially stop a small business in its tracks.

What kind of damages or accidents could you encounter as a mobile hairdresser? Let’s explore a scenario where you accidentally left a pair of scissors at a client’s home. You don’t realize you’ve left them behind until later in the day, but by then, your client’s child got hold of them and got injured.

As a result of your unknowingly leaving the scissors behind, your client’s child is injured, and the parents sue you for negligence. If you were an uninsured hairdresser in this scenario, you’d have to pay for those medical bills and legal fees out of your own pocket. However, a general liability insurance plan could help offset those costs, up to your policy limits.

The simple act of getting insured before you need it can mean the difference between an inconvenience and bankruptcy.

So what does general liability insurance usually cover? Here’s a recap: