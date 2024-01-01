Mobile Hairdressing Insurance

Personalized Protection For Your Mobile Hairdresser Business
Convenience, quality, and customer service define your business. But what protects it?
Here are three types of business insurance available to mobile hairdressers:
Each type of policy covers different scenarios, but all insurance offers these benefits:
You’ve learned bangs and balayage, but your time as a hairdresser has never brought you to learn about insurance. That is, until today. If you’re looking for a crash course in the types of policies available to you, and what they can cover, read on!
Let’s start our exploration into mobile hair and beauty insurance with the most popular type of policy. General liability insurance typically covers bodily injury, property damage, and third-party accidents. In this case, “third party” refers to clients or vendors.
The term “general” may sound unassuming, but the accidents this insurance can cover are no joke. The average claim for property damage or accidents in small businesses is $30,000, which is enough to potentially stop a small business in its tracks.
What kind of damages or accidents could you encounter as a mobile hairdresser? Let’s explore a scenario where you accidentally left a pair of scissors at a client’s home. You don’t realize you’ve left them behind until later in the day, but by then, your client’s child got hold of them and got injured.
As a result of your unknowingly leaving the scissors behind, your client’s child is injured, and the parents sue you for negligence. If you were an uninsured hairdresser in this scenario, you’d have to pay for those medical bills and legal fees out of your own pocket. However, a general liability insurance plan could help offset those costs, up to your policy limits.
The simple act of getting insured before you need it can mean the difference between an inconvenience and bankruptcy.
So what does general liability insurance usually cover? Here’s a recap:
General liability insurance usually does not cover:
Have you heard of professional liability (PL) insurance for surgeons and lawyers? Did you know that hairdressers can use it, too? That’s right — if you act negligently, you could be sued. PL insurance can be there for you and your business if your client claims that you or your business was negligent.
Additionally, if you have people working for you, professional liability insurance can cover your employees.
How can a mobile hairdresser act negligently? Imagine you’re cutting a client’s hair in their home during peak allergy season. They have their windows open, and you sneeze suddenly. Unfortunately, you cutoff a piece of your client’s ear, which requires a trip to the hospital.
On top of feeling terrible for your mistake, you could have just gotten yourself into financial trouble. Without professional liability insurance, you’d have to pay for damages and legal fees on your own. However, if you’d taken the step to get insured, your PL policy could likely help offset those costs.
Let’s review. Here’s what professional liability insurance can cover:
Keep in mind that professional liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
A mobile hair and beauty company is already cutting-edge — now imagine if you had an entire team of stylists? Your impact would be multiplied, but some new considerations pop up. Mobile hairdressers who have employees may need to carry workers compensation insurance.
You can check your state laws here, or simply complete the free quote process to see what applies to you.
The average work injury cost is $41,000, which means having coverage with your policy on a single accident makes the monthly premiums worthwhile. Workers comp plans protect you and your employees if they’re sick or injured on the job.
In general, workers compensation insurance can cover:
There’s no denying that your work has a positive impact on your clients. A new style, refresh, or chat with a friend can turn someone’s week around. Even lighthearted businesses can have accidents, though.
Rather than hiding from the responsibilities that come with owning a business, you’re facing them head-on. Understanding the basics of business insurance and getting customized coverage for your business are proactive ways to protect what you’ve built.
Unfortunately, 43% of small business owners polled reported being threatened with or involved in a civil lawsuit. Not only can these incidents be stressful, they’re also expensive.
Take a look at the most common incidents that can occur, including how much they cost on average:
Even the most cautious hairdresser can find themselves in a hairy situation. A client could bring a negligence claim against you, even if you disagree with the charge. At the very least, you may incur a sizable legal bill defending your case.
Even if you take advantage of your business insurance just once, the protection is worthwhile, considering that average claims can be in the tens of thousands.
Mobile hairdresser insurance is there for you on the good days, too. Having a certificate of insurance (COI) may help you earn the trust of potential clients and employees.
Checking out insurance is simpler than you may think. Simply answer a few question about your business, and you can compare free quotes from the country’s top insurers.
Required insurance policies for mobile hairdressers vary by state. For example, workers compensation is usually required if you have employees. On the other hand, your state may not require you to carry business insurance, though it’s a good idea to have it.
Typically, yes. Small businesses usually can deduct the insurance premiums from their income taxes, but we suggest consulting an accountant if you have questions about your specific business.
Your ideal level of coverage depends on the details of your business. Luckily, you don’t need to calculate your policy by hand. Our quote form is designed to recommend the right insurance plans for you, based on your answers. Your policies usually depend on:
If you have more questions, our licensed insurance agents will be happy to assist you!
It’s free to compare custom quotes, so you’ll have an opportunity to assess your options thoroughly. When you’re ready to get your custom quote, you can speed up the process by having the following information at hand:
Each state sets its business insurance laws, so your location factors into your policy. Fortunately, you don’t necessarily have to research any government websites to get covered. Our quote process narrows down insurance policies based on the details you provide about your business.
The types of policies you choose will determine the scenarios you’re covered in. For example, a policy with general liability, professional liability, and workers comp can cover:
If you work alone, you won’t need workers comp insurance.
We aren’t able to give you an exact answer here, as each policy is customized to your business. Generally, your premiums are based on:
Want to see how much your insurance may cost? Just click here and get free quotes from some of the top insurers in the country.
