Hair Salon Insurance

Professional Liability Insurance

Professional Liability Insurance (PL) comes in handy when protecting your business against any claims of negligence. And just like we don't intend to make mistakes, we also don't mean for our customers to suffer due to our negligence--but it does happen.

Imagine that you're cutting a client's hair and so far, the cut is looking great. Then, your client shifts her head to itch her neck just at the same time as you clip a piece of hair. Oh! You accidentally snipped part of her ear with your shears. The damage doesn't seem to be too bad, but she needs to get a couple stitches (not to mention coming back later for you to finish the haircut).

Professional liability insurance would cover the cost of her medical bills to heal her ear.

Workers Compensation Insurance

Maybe you work on your own, but if you have employees, regardless of whether they're full-time, part-time, or temporary (e.g. helping you out for an event), most states will require you to be covered by workers compensation insurance. Also known as workers comp, this type of insurance helps to protect you financially if any of your employees get sick or injured while working.

Whether you're working in a salon space or working privately at different locations depending on the client, it's responsible to have workers comp insurance to protect your employees from unknown occurrences.

Workers compensation insurance for hair salon owners can cover: