Simply Business is pleased to provide tailored insurance options from:
Running a successful hair salon is a lot like achieving the perfectly-styled hairdo--it takes time, effort, and several different processes to go well in order for everything to come together. We get that.
If you’re a hair stylist, barber, or other beauty professional and you don’t have your own shop, we can help you with business insurance as well. Check out one of these pages:
Here at Simply Business, we offer hair salon insurance that matches your business the way you'd match your favorite client's color with their natural roots. We ask a few questions and then show you free quotes from different insurers that can protect your business.
The crazy part? It takes less than 10 minutes to start browsing quotes.
See what it's like to have hair salon insurance that suits you better than a good hair day!Get Your Quote
What type of coverage your policy includes depends on how you run your hair salon business. Below are a few policies for hairdressers.
With commercial general liability insurance (GL), hair salon owners are usually covered for costs that result from situations like third-party accidents, property damage, and bodily injury. Hairdresser liability insurance can also insure some of your equipment if it's damaged or stolen while working.
Even if you're experienced, accidents can still happen. Imagine that a customer comes into the salon and just a few seconds after entering, trips over the cord of a hair dryer and injures her leg.
General liability insurance could help cover the cost of the medical treatment for your customer, and any legal fees that may be associated with the claim (up to your policy limit), should you need to hire legal assistance. Without hairdressing insurance, you may have to cover those costs out-of-pocket, which could seriously impact your business's bottom line.
So what could a general liability policy cover? Here’s a quick look:
Now here’s what general liability insurance usually doesn’t cover:
Professional Liability Insurance (PL) comes in handy when protecting your business against any claims of negligence. And just like we don't intend to make mistakes, we also don't mean for our customers to suffer due to our negligence--but it does happen.
Imagine that you're cutting a client's hair and so far, the cut is looking great. Then, your client shifts her head to itch her neck just at the same time as you clip a piece of hair. Oh! You accidentally snipped part of her ear with your shears. The damage doesn't seem to be too bad, but she needs to get a couple stitches (not to mention coming back later for you to finish the haircut).
Professional liability insurance would cover the cost of her medical bills to heal her ear.
Maybe you work on your own, but if you have employees, regardless of whether they're full-time, part-time, or temporary (e.g. helping you out for an event), most states will require you to be covered by workers compensation insurance. Also known as workers comp, this type of insurance helps to protect you financially if any of your employees get sick or injured while working.
Whether you're working in a salon space or working privately at different locations depending on the client, it's responsible to have workers comp insurance to protect your employees from unknown occurrences.
Workers compensation insurance for hair salon owners can cover:
Running a hair salon business takes a lot of energy. Aside from interacting with customers and keeping them happy, you have to communicate with several vendors and consistently keep up-to-date on the latest products to keep the clientele satisfied. And all of the time you spend, amounts to money for your business.
All of the money you spend on products, tools, and with customers still may not compare to the cost of lawsuits over injuries, accidents, and other incidents that may occur. Without coverage, the cost of dealing with unpredictable occurrences that--let's face it--do happen, could be crushing.
Here's an example of the costs of the most common small business claims:
If you're lucky enough not to have an accident or make a mistake, having insurance could still help you build your business. There are several things you could choose to do that could help you:
When you get insurance through Simply Business, we provide a certificate of insurance (COI) you can utilize immediately as proof to your clients and employees that you're protected.
Depending on where you live, you may be required to have business to operate your hair salon and associated services. If you have employees, your state may or may not require you to also have workers compensation insurance to protect employees from getting injured or sick while working for you.
When filing your taxes, you may be able to deduct your business insurance premiums. If you have more questions about what other expenses may be tax-deductible, we recommend consulting with a tax professional or accountant on your specific business needs.
How much coverage you need for your hair salon business insurance policy will depend on how you run your business, how many employees you have (if any), and a variety of other factors, such as:
When you fill out our quote form, Simply Business will advise the right amount of coverage for your business in your state.
Answering the questions when requesting a quote are pretty straight forward, but it would be handy to have the following on hand before you begin:
It may! Our quote form process will help you understand if your state does or does not require your hair salon to have business insurance. If ever you have any doubts or questions, you can ask our licensed insurance agents for their recommendations.
A comprehensive insurance policy for your hair salon that covers both general liability and workers compensation insurance can cover:
The cost of your hair salon's insurance depends on several different things, like whether or not you have employees, and the details of the work you're doing. In general, you can expect the following to impact the overall cost of your policy:
If you're curious to see what hair salon insurance may cost you, click here to fill out our quote form. In less than 10 minutes, you can see and compare quotes and if the price is right, get covered today!
If you offer several services at your hair salon, you wouldn't be the first! It's completely understandable to want to offer other services (like skincare, makeup, and nail care) to your clients. If that's the case, feel free to ask one of our licensed insurance agents and they can help you sort out a policy that covers all you do.
Simply Business is a digital insurance brokerage, helping thousands of small business all over the country insure protection for their businesses.Folks are trusting us with their coverage to keep them secure from accidents, injuries, theft, and more.
Need more reasons?
We’re fast and affordable. Our policies are fast, affordable, and ready when you are. Don't waste energy stressing over coverage.
We’re flexible with coverage. We can help adjust your policy to your individual business's needs.
We get your business. Your business is unique, so shouldn’t your insurance policy be, too? We understand what your hair salon business needs, and we’ll ensure you're covered.
Your hair salon business insurance deserves to be as secure as a beehive hairdo in the 1960s. Thankfully--that fad has passed, but luckily, our coverage is just as secure.
*Monthly payment calculations (i) do not include initial premium down payment and (ii) may vary by state, insurance provider, and nature of your business. Averages based on January - March 2023 data of 10% of our total policies sold.
This content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide legal, tax, accounting, investment, or any other form of professional advice.
Simply Business1 Beacon Street, 15th FloorBoston, MA02108
*Harborway Insurance policies are underwritten by Spinnaker Insurance Company and reinsured by Munich Re, an A+ (Superior) rated insurance carrier by AM Best. Harborway Insurance is a brand name of Harborway Insurance Agency, LLC, a licensed insurance producer in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. California license #6004217.
© Copyright 2024 Simply Business. All Rights Reserved. Simply Business, LLC is a licensed insurance producer in all U.S. States and the District of Columbia. Simply Business has its registered office at Simply Business, 1 Beacon Street, 15th Floor, Boston, MA, 02108. In California, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC, License #0M20593. In Colorado, we operate under the name Simply Business, LLC DBA Simply Business Insurance Agency. In New York, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency. In Pennsylvania, we operate under the name Simply Business Insurance Agency, LLC. In Texas, we operate under the name, U.S. Simply Business, LLC. For more information, please refer to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.