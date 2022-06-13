Step 6: Hire staff and consultants.

Starting a cleaning business is a lot of work, so it’s understandable if you need to hire a few employees or outsource bookkeeping, customer service, accounting, and other tasks.

Here are a few roles (and reasons why) you may want to consider getting help:

Accounting — You may be a cleaning expert, but you may not be an accounting expert. Look for a reputable accountant in your area to help you find business deductions and organize your taxes on a quarterly or annual basis.

Bookkeeping — Keeping track of your income and expenses can get overwhelming, especially if you have a large number of clients and employees. Find a bookkeeper you can trust to help you manage the details on a daily basis. That way, you won’t get caught without the necessary information you need for tax season.

Legal — It’s a good idea to get acquainted with a local lawyer, especially if you’re creating a business entity, drafting a new customer contract, or unfortunately, getting caught in a lawsuit. Find a professional now, so you don’t have to scramble later.

Human resources — Depending on the size of your team and how quickly you grow, you may need someone to manage human resources. This professional will lead the hiring of staff, payroll, benefits, training, and any employee issues that may arise.

Sales — If you’re quickly expanding your commercial cleaning business, you may want to hire a team member to focus on securing new business and retaining your current customer base. They will market your services to other companies, negotiate contracts, and ensure that your current customers are renewing their agreements.

Client services — Want to keep your customers happy? Good! A customer services professional can handle your customers’ questions, concerns, and scheduling. They could even go onsite to inspect your cleaning staff’s work and address issues, if needed.

Cleaning staff — Depending on your company’s growth, you may need a team of employees. These are the people who will be doing the bulk of the actual cleaning. Hire wisely, then keep your best employees long-term by treating them fairly and with courtesy and respect.

Supervisors — If you have a team, it’s a good idea to hire someone to manage their schedules and training. Plus, a good supervisor can help motivate your employees and teach them cleaning techniques that set your company apart from the competition.

Overwhelmed yet? Don’t be. Remember, you don’t need all of these roles at the get-go. Pick and choose the help you need along the way. You may even decide to be a one-person show.

But if you do run lean (and it’s just you), remember that you’ll need to take on all of the roles we just described. Be prepared and be realistic about how much you can take on.

Step 7: Create a schedule and start!

Finally, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and start cleaning. Once you have a list of customers who are ready to go, grab a calendar and start planning. You’ll want to map out a clear schedule for your customers and staff.

Depending on your contracts, you’ll want to organize a schedule for:

Nightly cleaning

Weekly cleaning

Biweekly cleaning

Monthly cleaning

One-time cleanings

As you assign cleaning staff to jobs, consider the location, route, and length of time their work may take. When you’ve decided on a schedule, communicate it with your customers right away. And remember, you may need to adjust the schedule from time to time, especially if an employee gets sick or needs to take time off.

Attracting Cleaning Business Customers

Give yourself a pat on the back if you’ve gotten this far (and have done the hard work). You may want to catch your breath and set cruise control for a while.

This is especially helpful if you want to measure how your business plan is currently working.

But if you’re ready to keep growing, we have more information for you. Next, let’s talk about how to get clients for a cleaning business.

First, pull out that cleaning business marketing and sales plan you created earlier. How is it working? Are there ways you can expand on your current customer base? Here are a few ideas for growing your business:

Explore cleaning companies in another industry.

Expand your offerings to another city or county.

Find businesses that are dissatisfied with their cleaning services and win them over.

Find smaller businesses that have never used commercial cleaning services. Then pitch your services to them.

It also helps to write down your company positioning statement, or what makes your company stand out from the competition. For example, maybe you:

Have more combined experience than the competition

Use eco-friendly products and equipment

Offer the lowest prices in your region

Are known for offering the best customer service

Offer more services, such as carpet and tile cleaning

Next, you’ll want to revisit your initial marketing and sales plans, and expand on your ideas. Write down new companies you’d like to target and the best ways you can reach (and persuade) them to try your services.

In general, there are two main ways to advertise:

Traditional advertising

The key to great advertising is to find your customers and tap into their needs. If that means distributing fliers in-person, then do it. Here are a few other ideas:

Door hangers — To get the attention of small business owners, design a door hanger. Keep in mind that this technique might not work for larger corporations in big buildings.

Business cards — Always keep business cards on hand. Opportunities can arise when you’re traveling or even socializing with friends. You also can attend industry events and shows, and hand out business cards.

Magnets — Magnets are useful and highly visible. Try mailing a few out that can be displayed in breakrooms, stores, or offices.

Postcards — If done correctly, postcards are very effective. If you mail one, feature a deal, new-customer discount, or another incentive. It’ll encourage more customers to call.

Brochures — Have a few printed pamphlets with in-depth information about your services. This is something you can email to a potential customer or share at an in-person meeting.

Digital advertising

These days, digital marketing can generate even bigger results. Plus, depending on what you do, digital marketing can be very cost-effective. Try these ideas to maximize your exposure:

Build a strong website — Spend time and money on your website presence. This might require hiring a web designer and writer to give you the best possible product. Just remember, your website is an important investment. This is where potential customers will learn about your company and request a quote.

Share content on a blog — People rely on Google to find everything, including tips and techniques for commercial cleaning. Position yourself as an expert in your industry by publishing regular, ongoing content regarding cleaning.

Create a social media presence — Use Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and even Instagram to share your blog content and connect with the community. Social media channels are also a great place to request feedback and answer questions.

Ask for online reviews — Did you know that 84% of people trust online reviews as much as they trust their friends? Start collecting reviews from your customers on Google, Yelp, and social media. The more positive reviews you can display, the better.

Try pay-per-click (PPC) advertising — Up until this point, the digital marketing techniques we’ve discussed have been (mostly) free. PPC advertising, however, costs, but the results can pay off big-time. Set up a Google account, allocate a set amount of money, and choose the keywords you think your customers may be searching. The best part of PPC advertising is you can easily tweak your campaigns to optimize results.

Want more? Simply Business has a full, in-depth guide on winning new business with digital marketing. Check it out here.

It’s Official: You’re a Cleaning Biz Pro and Startup CEO

Whether your cleaning business is small or you’re growing by the minute, you’ve made exceptional progress. Becoming an entrepreneur is a major accomplishment! Plus, if you’ve followed the steps in this guide on how to start a commercial cleaning business, you’re probably already experiencing success.

But there’s much more to be done. Take a close look at what’s working — and what’s not. The best business owners continue to make changes to improve their companies.

Best of luck with your commercial cleaning business!