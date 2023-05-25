The Real Costs of Not Having Business Insurance

What Happens if You Don't Have Business Insurance?

Look, I don’t like to be the one to break bad news, but I have to be honest. For the most part, not carrying business insurance could put your business in a precarious situation. It’s often just not worth the risk. It could be disastrous if you experienced an accident or lawsuit and had to pay the damages for it out of your own pocket.

Without business insurance, here are some very realistic (and frightening) scenarios you could face.

You could break the law and suffer legal consequences.

Business insurance isn’t necessarily a legal requirement, but depending on your industry, your state (or local laws) may require you to have liability insurance before you get licensed to perform work. If you hire one or more employees, most states require you to carry workers’ compensation in the event one of your employees experiences an on-the-job injury. If you fail to comply with these requirements, you may face penalties or legal action. For example, if you fail to carry workers’ compensation in California, you can face anywhere from $10,000 to $100,000 in fines or even imprisonment.

You could get sued and have to pay for damages out of pocket.

More than 100 million lawsuit cases are filed in U.S. courts every year. Sadly, your chances of getting sued are real, and the damage can be devastating. If your business is sued for negligence, property damage, or physical or financial injury, you could end up paying for legal fees and damages. The median cost for a liability lawsuit starts at $54,000! Even a relatively mild injury, like a bumped head, could cost thousands of dollars in medical bills. If you don’t have business insurance and you end up having to pay for these damages out-of-pocket, your business may not be able to recover financially.

Here’s an example. Let’s say you’re a personal trainer and your client trips over the dumbbells you left on the floor. He bumps his head and is rushed to the hospital. Without general liability insurance, which could help cover the accident, you could be on the hook to pay for his ambulance bill, a CT scan, his hospital visit, and even legal fees. Trust us, the medical bills could add up quickly.

According to data from the Insurance Journal, here are some of the most common and costly liability claims:

You could suffer property damage and be unable to pay for repairs.

Unfortunately, property damage happens all too often, whether it’s from natural disasters like storms or from burglaries and theft. If your business experiences damage from an unexpected scenario, you may have to buy new materials and equipment, pay for building repairs, and replace inventory. This is why business personal property insurance exists. It can help cover these costs so you can get your business back up and running again.

Let’s look at a realistic scenario. Say you’re a professional photographer and you own quite a bit of expensive equipment to do your job. If your photography studio were to get broken into, you could lose thousands of dollars in cameras, lenses, and backdrop materials. You may even have to cancel upcoming appointments and lose clients. Fortunately, if you have business personal property insurance, a type of business insurance, you can potentially recoup some or all of the costs.

Here are some of the most common and costly property damage claims you could face:

Burglary and theft ($8,000)

Wind and hail damage ($26,000)

Water and freezing damage ($17,000)

You could get hacked and lose thousands of dollars.

A cyberattack is a costly event, to say the least. Just figuring out how it happened through a forensic investigation can cost between $12,000 and $100,000. Letting your customers know about the attack and offering them protection could cost another $2,000 to $5,000 or more.

Small business owners are generally at high risk for cyberattacks especially because they usually don’t have sophisticated cybersecurity professionals at the helm and on the defense. You’re particularly at risk if your business has the following information stored:

Customer payment information — credit and debit card numbers

Personal identification information — names, addresses, and Social Security numbers

Protected health information — patient records, prescription information, etc.

It can happen too easily. Let’s say one of your employees mistakenly replies to a phishing email allegedly sent from your credit card company. The employee’s email allows a hacker to install ransomware that locks your business’ computer system. To access your system again, the hacker demands an extortion payment. Cyber liability insurance could help you make this payment, up to your policy’s limits, so you’re able to reopen your business.

Your business could shut down unexpectedly and lose revenue.

Unexpected events, such as water damage, wind damage, or even theft can cause your business to shut down. And that can mean lost income. Business interruption insurance, which is often part of a business owner’s policy (BOP), could cover temporary relocation, payroll, and other operational costs.

Your marketing and social media activities could put you at risk.

It’s possible that while promoting your business, you could cause financial harm to another business. Consider this example: On a social media page, a food truck owner mentions another food truck may have served expired food. The competitor sees a drop in their business and claims it’s the result of the negative post. The owner who made the expired food post may find themselves liable for damages, and he also may have to pay legal expenses to defend himself in court.

Those types of claims can be expensive, with the average claim being $50,000. It can even cost as much as $75,000 to defend and settle your legal case.

A general liability policy could help cover some of those costs, up to your policy's limits.

Worst of all, your personal and business assets could be at risk.

Without business insurance, you may have to pay thousands of dollars from your own personal and business accounts. This means your business could go bankrupt, and depending on how your business is structured, your personal assets, such as your home, car, and life savings could get taken to pay off the debt from a lawsuit.

You never want to put your personal assets at risk. And chances are, if you’re a small business owner you’ve worked incredibly hard to build up your company. You don’t want to unexpectedly lose everything that you’ve worked so hard for.

But fortunately, there’s good news. It can be simple and affordable to protect your small business with one or more of the business insurance policies described in this article. One or more of these policies could give you peace of mind and protection from a worst-case scenario.

