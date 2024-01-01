How to Fully Protect Your Home Business

Did you know that a home insurance policy usually doesn’t protect a home based business from risks and damage?

That’s why it’s so important to consider getting additional coverage.

Home based business insurance is designed to fill in that gap. It can help cover your business’s property, equipment, and potentially even client information that’s stored in your home office. Plus, if a client or vendor visits you and gets injured on your property, it can help cover medical and legal expenses.

Don't assume that your homeowners policy will cover you — because it usually doesn't.

As a leading online insurance platform, we work hard to make getting covered fast and easy for our customers. Just complete our online quote form, where we’ll ask you simple questions about your home business and offer a selection of quotes for you to compare.

Best of all, it can take under 10 minutes.

